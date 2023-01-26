Still I Rise to host a new year giveaway Saturday

Still I Rise, a local nonprofit organization giving back to people in need, will be hosting New Year Blankets, Clothing and Dinner Giveaway on Saturday at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee.

The giveaway will begin at noon and a chicken and spaghetti dinner will be catered by 5 Star Wings. Items included in the giveaway are blankets, comforters, sweaters, hats, gloves, socks, T-shirts and more.

The event is free and will be first come, first serve while supplies last. Person must be present to receive food and supplies.

For more information on the organization, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.