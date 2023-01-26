School lunch from scratch? Bourbonnais schools to change food service

BOURBONNAIS — Breakfast and lunch menus at Bourbonnais elementary schools will look different next school year.

The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board on Tuesday approved a one-year food service contract with Quest Food Management Services, a Lombard-based company which aims to serve fresh food and food prepared from scratch.

District 53 currently contracts with Aramark for food service.

Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, said the National School Lunch Program and Illinois State Board of Education allowed districts to select a company through a non-competitive bid this year.

After the one-year contract expires, the district will have to solicit bids through the usual competitive bidding process.

“We all know when you have a good meal, a good breakfast in the morning, that does make a difference for the day,” Crawford said. “We have listened to students and parents as far as getting feedback on our current meal program, and we wanted to look at what else is out there.”

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the reason for the switch comes down to the promise of better quality food, as Quest boasts it prepares meals using fresh ingredients supplemented with from-scratch cooking.

“We’ve been with Aramark for a while, but we know that our students deserve quality food and we’re hopeful to get that,” he said.

Among other features, Quest also said it would provide data on what foods students eat the most to allow for student-driven menus, Ehrman said.

“These are big things for us,” he said. “We’ve been talking about this for quite some time. We’re really excited.”

Some students were recently brought into the district office for a taste test of Quest food.

Before students returned to class, they asked if they could take some of the leftovers with them, Ehrman noted.

“A few children were piling up as much as they could possibly fit in the containers to take it back,” he said. “That is not what we see on a daily basis.”

Students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program will not see a change in cost next year, Ehrman said.

For students who pay full price, the district estimates that Quest meals would cost approximately 38 cents more than the price Aramark would charge next school year, Ehrman said.

The higher price is due to the reliance on more fresh fruits and vegetables rather than canned and frozen foods, which tend to be cheaper, he added.

“We believe that the amount of students and staff that are currently eating [school lunches] will increase, thereby making the program more sustainable,” he said.