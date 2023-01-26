Kankakee golf cart plan hits dead end

KANKAKEE — The plan to allow golf carts to travel certain streets within Kankakee hit a dead end.

At Tuesday’s Ordinance Committee meeting, plans to begin revising city ordinances so golf carts could travel along selected municipal roads ended.

Five city council members informed Ordinance Committee Chairman David Crawford, R-3, they would not support an ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets.

Therefore, without the support of the committee, the effort to advance the measure was brought to an end.

Those council members opposing golf carts simply did not feel it was wise to mix golf carts with cars and trucks. Several members said it would be very challenging for police to monitor golf cart operators who would likely travel on roads where these vehicles would not be permitted.

Crawford had previously stated that city streets would not become overrun with golf carts. When he presented the concept several months ago, Crawford said there would likely be less than 100 people who would gain golf cart licenses in the first year.

Crawford said without the support of the committee, he felt it would be a futile effort.

Council members Mike Cobbs, D-6; Victor Nevarez, D-5; Cherry Malone-Marshall, D-1; David Baron, D-5; and Reggie Jones, D-7, informed Crawford they would not support a golf cart measure.

Only committee members Crawford and Lance Marczak, R-4, appeared to be in favor of advancing the proposal.

Cobbs explained golf carts mixing with cars and trucks would be dangerous. He said Kankakee has a problem with vehicles speeding, even on neighborhood streets.

Crawford said he had been looking into some type of golf cart ordinance for four years.

“It’s disappointing,” he said. “It would have been nice to see residents have this ability in Kankakee. But you don’t get everything you want in life. I believe we have a lot to offer here in Kankakee. It would have just been nice if we have one more thing to offer.”

Crawford noted the ordinance would have included a two-year sunset clause, meaning the matter would have been revisited at that point. If the city council had no problems with the law at that point, it would then have been voted into place on a permanent basis.

Golf carts on municipal streets have grown, not only in Kankakee County, but across the nation is recent years.

Currently, Manteno, Momence, St. Anne and Herscher allow licensed golf carts to operate on municipal streets. Golf carts are prohibited on state and county roads.

Operators of golf carts in Kankakee would have been required to have valid driver’s licenses. Those on the cart who are age 16 and younger would be required to wear a seat belt. The carts would also need to travel at speeds no greater than 25 mph.