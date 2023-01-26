Health department back to in-person interviews for WIC program

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department fully reopened its process for the Women, Infants and Children program — better known as WIC —on Jan. 17.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is for women, infants and children, and it provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals and nutrition education for low-income, pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.

Kankakee County health administrator John Bevis reported Tuesday to the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee that the department is now conducting interviews with those eligible in person again.

“We had been told to have those appointments, they were still being done, but they were being serviced by phone calls only,” Bevis said. “So we weren’t able to actually interact with those individuals face to face or with the pregnant mothers and their children. It was all by phone call and going by how they answered the questions.”

Bevis added that doing interviews by phone wasn’t conducive to being able to recognize or anticipate some of their needs and concerns. He said many health departments, including Kankakee County, had concerns that health situations were being missed because people were staying at home for so long during the pandemic.

Some things that were being missed were high blood pressure, postpartum depression and issues with the kids and learning because they weren’t at school, Bevis said.

“We are excited and have slowly begun to integrate a number of our frontline staff who have actually been hired since COVID began,” he said. “As a result of that, many of them hadn’t actually ever interacted with people face to face, so it’s a learning experience.”

Bevis said the process of getting back to face-to-face interviews for the WIC program is going well overall.

<strong>COVID NUMBERS</strong>

According to the health department’s monthly report for the county board, Kankakee County has had 36,268 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020. It’s an increase of 852 cases from December’s report.

The county also had one COVID death in the past month to bring the reported total to 382 deaths. Kankakee County is the medium category for community transmission.

The county’s fully vaccinated rate for its total population is 52.16%.

The Kankakee County Health Department continues to hold walk-in COVID and flu vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday for all vaccines and age groups. It has begun administering the Pfizer and Moderna pediatric vaccine for children age 6 months to 5 years old.

It also has the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters that contain the omicron and BA.5 variants — the prevailing strains that are showing up in current positive cases for ages 5 and above, according to the report.

The health department’s clinics have given more than 300 flu vaccines and 714 COVID vaccines in the past two months.