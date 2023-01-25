Village of Bradley extends rebate application

BRADLEY — The Bradley village administration believes there are more residents who should have applied for property tax rebates and, as a way to make sure no one is being left out, the village is extending the application deadline.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Mayor Mike Watson received the go-ahead from village trustees to extend the rebate application. Watson envisions extending the deadline through at least the end of February.

The application filing deadline had been initially set for Jan. 31.

The mayor noted this is not a practice he will repeat next year, but noting this is the first year for the rebate program, he wants to make sure people get every opportunity to gain the return of the village’s portion of the property tax.

Village finance director Rob Romo estimated between $1.5 to $1.6 million of the 2021 village homeowners’ property taxes have been refunded. He think there is perhaps an additional $600,000 which could be claimed.

Watson said it would not be likely that a second extension would be created.

“I don’t want anyone to say they didn’t have a chance to gain the refund,” he said after the meeting. “If they don’t get this done now they should have no qualms.”

Watson did note the village continues to process rebates, so they are continuing to come in.

When the refund program was adopted, Romo estimated as many as 4,000 refund applications could be received.

The refund program came about because of the village has gained solid financial footing, in large part due to the village voters allowing the administration to increase its sales tax rate to 8.25%.

The influx of sales tax allowed the village to return property taxes to the property owner, as Watson had pledged when the referendum was put on the ballot.