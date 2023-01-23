Red Cross to host blood drive in Bourbonnais

As National Blood Donor Month continues this January, the American Red Cross continues to host blood donation drives.

“Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand,” the organization said in a news release.

According to the release, the start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products, despite the constant demand. One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion – yet only 3% of the public gives blood.

The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood donation drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais.

To book a time to give blood or platelets, visit <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a>, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

In partnership with the National Football League, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.