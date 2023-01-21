Species survey on Kankakee River needed before dredging can begin

The dredging of the Kankakee River near the boat ramp that’s in Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park on Front Street in Aroma Park will likely begin later than originally anticipated.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has informed Kankakee County that a mussel survey will need to be done in that area of the Kankakee River to prove no endangered-critical species are present.

“The U.S. Army Corps had seen an article in some publication somewhere and noted, and we knew this, they’re going to want a mussel study of that area,” said County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler at Thursday’s Highways and Waterways Committee meeting. “… That whole area used to have a lot of mussel species. Since the sand took over, that may not be the case, but the Corps does that.”

The dredging project, being coordinated by Burke Engineering of Indianapolis, Ind., which was announced in September, is being paid for by a $1 million grant secured from the state by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex. It was hopeful the dredging could begin in late spring or early summer, but it will likely pushed back a month or two.

Wheeler also reported that $12,786 of the original $60,000, provided through the grant for design and permitting, has been spent. The permitting process, which began this month, takes approximately 90 days to be completed. That phase includes getting permits from state and local agencies — the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In addition, another bathymetric study will have to be completed on the river upstream from the boat launch near Ryan’s Pier restaurant. The county determined there would be enough money in the grant to clear that area of built-up sand or sediment. A bathymetric study measures the water depth of a particular area of the river.

The site study by Burke Engineering determined that 8,000 to 10,000 cubic yards of sand will have to be removed from the area immediately surrounding the boat launch. The additional bathymetric survey of the area upstream will determine how much sediment will need to be removed near Ryan’s Pier.

“This is just a start,” Wheeler said.

Antonio Carrico, chairman of the Highways and Waterways Committee, said he’s excited to see the county being proactive with the Kankakee River.

“It’s been always a well-used river during the spring and summer,” Carrico said. “Some of you guys who already have boats, you know that. We’re going to take time. This is going be a study and is going to be a development of the project and taking action … We’re going to have to be patient.”

If the presence of mussels is found, could that delay the dredging project?

“You never know,” Wheeler said. “I don’t see that happening because it really hasn’t been in that spot. It is one of those things, and you have to address it. It’s one of those steps that always happens.”