It's official: Kankakee vehicle sticker repealed

KANKAKEE — Although the Kankakee vehicle sticker tax program has been repealed, residents are cautioned not to “repeal” the windshield decal from their vehicle.

This week, Mayor Chris Curtis also noted vehicles can still be ticketed through June 30 if they are found to have not had the required 2022 sticker attached to their vehicle.

However, at Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the 14-member city council unanimously voted to repeal the sticker ordinance, meaning the 2022-2023 cycle will mark the last year residents will be required to purchase the $35-per-vehicle sticker.

When all expenses had been factored into the tax program, Curtis said it basically raised $300,000 for the city’s budget and he said the city’s improving financial condition has allowed them to disband the program.

The matter had been in the discussion phase for several months and it was two weeks ago when the ordinance was brought to the city council floor for its first vote. Repealing the tax took two votes.

Curtis said the council’s actions in maintaining a watchful eye on spending while also seeing rising property values and growing sales tax revenues bringing in more tax dollars led to this welcomed move.

Curtis stressed the city was not simply eliminating this tax and placing it somewhere else.

“We are in a position right now to absorb this,” he explained. “We are not raising taxes or fees in other areas [to account for the displaced tax].”

The council members had a robust round of applause when the repeal was officially approved.