$17M Indiana, Harrison Avenue reconstructions coming to Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Two roads which cut through the heart of Kankakee appear headed for complete rebuilds and the price tag could be upwards of $17 million.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis noted at this week’s Kankakee City Council meeting that Indiana Avenue, the southbound, two-lane road, and Harrison Avenue, the northbound, two-lane road — which flank the Kankakee County Courthouse on the south side of East Court Street — are targeted for major upgrades by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Curtis informed city council members that a complete rebuild of these roads — which are owned by the state — are targets for bottom-to-top rebuilds, meaning all the way to the base of the road, not just a simple milling of the asphalt and resurfacing it with a new asphalt layer.

The rebuild will include all of Indiana and Harrison, anticipated to begin at East Brookmont Boulevard and conclude along South Schuyler Avenue until it reaches West Jeffery Street.

A second portion of IDOT’s work is slated to include a $2.9 million rehab of South Washington Avenue between West Water Street to West Jeffery Street. The Washington Avenue project is separate from the $17 million rehab of Indiana and Harrison rebuild.

IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel stated this week the upgrades for Indiana and Harrison avenues are in IDOT’s first phase of study. Projects go through three phases of study before work begins.

He noted the first public involvement for this project is anticipated this spring. The public will be invited to provide input on the improvement alternatives IDOT is considering. A date for the public meetings has not been released.

He said a second public hearing will be held when the project’s first phase nears completion.

He noted the upgrades for Indiana and Harrison are in IDOT’s Fiscal Year 2023-2028 Multi-Year Plan. Being included in the plan means the project is scheduled to be started and completed during the five-year program cycle.

While these two roads are known as Indiana and Harrison as they travel through Kankakee, the roads are actually part of Illinois Route 50.

The mayor said the project will likely not begin until the 2024 construction season at the earliest. He said IDOT will keep one lane open on Indiana and Harrison as work progresses.

That fact means the construction will be a headache for motorists, but because the roads are major arteries within the metro area, they need to remain open.

The two roads are in desperate need of attention. Even though the roads are state owned, the city’s Department of Public Works is responsible for the maintenance of the road, meaning patching potholes.

The city is hoping not to be forced into spending too much of its resources on the roads because of the looming redevelopment, but Curtis noted the city will do what is necessary so vehicles are not damaged due to potholes.