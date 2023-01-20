KVTA adds additional date for 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Daily Journal staff report

Due to popular demand, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association added an additional date for the upcoming presentation of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

There are four opportunities to see this show at the KVTA Studios, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. The performances will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 2, 3 and 4, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 5.

Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a>, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510, or, if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.

The third collaboration by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, “Jesus Christ Superstar” has played for audiences for more than 50 years.

According to a news release from KVTA, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot (played by Tyler McMahon, of Bradley).

Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, “Superstar” follows the last week of the life of Jesus Christ (Thomas McMahon, of Bradley).

The story, told entirely through song, allows the audience to see Jesus as a human being, exploring his struggle with fame and relationships among Judas, Mary Magdalene (Jordyn Ward, of Ashkum), Simon (Dana James, of Kankakee), Peter (Bruce Heyen, of Bourbonnais), his Apostles (Michelle Belair, of Orland Hills; Paul Bishir, of Momence; Christine Case, Ethan Jackson, Nicole Klimzak, Walt Krause and Amanda Ringler, of Kankakee; Sara Marion and Angela Price, of Bourbonnais) and the Roman Empire.

Jesus and his followers face opposition from Caiaphas (Paul Snyder, of Kankakee), Annas (Abigail Colbert, of Bradley), Herod (Kolby Meador, of Manteno), Pilate (Kyle Cassady, of Bourbonnais) and the Priests (Rob Bishir, of Momence; Elizabeth James, of Kankakee; and Aisa Rogers of Bourbonnais).

Rounding out the cast is the ensemble (Jennifer Jackson, of Manteno; Jolynne Keiser, of Kankakee; Debbie Oberlander and Kaleb Price, of Bourbonnais). Cast members will be playing multiple roles during the production.

The director is Pamela Rapelje-Trapp, and the assistant director is Bonnie Brewer. Both Rapelje-Trapp and Brewer also will be co-vocal directors. The choreographer is Mary Schwark.