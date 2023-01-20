Bourbonnais trustees approve new contract with patrol officers

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees approved a three-year contract with the Bourbonnais Police Department patrol officers during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The resolution passed 5-0. Trustee Rick Fischer was absent.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said negotiations between the village and Fraternal Order of Police Local Lodge No. 64 Patrol Unit took eight to 10 months to complete.

The contract runs from May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2025.

Officers will receive a 4% raise in the first year and 3% in both the second and third year. The pay increase is retroactive to May 1, 2022.

“It went well. We dealt with some [contract] language issues. There was a wage increase,” Schore said.

“I appreciate their hard work as staff going through negotiations that went on for a while. We managed to get it finished up and are happy to have a new contract with our patrol officers.”