Local artist Alan Byron Hampshire unveils pandemic paintings of area churches

After years of living as an artist in New York City and Martha’s Vineyard, Alan Byron Hampshire decided it was time to return home to Kankakee. He did this … just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic to start.

As quarantine hit and everyone was stuck inside, Hampshire passed the time by going around Kankakee to paint the city’s churches.

“I grew up here, but I left when I was like 17 and then I didn’t really remember all these beautiful churches,” Hampshire said in his Lifestyles of Kankakee County local artist feature.

“So, during the lockdown, when you weren’t supposed to go out anywhere, I went out every day and I would sit painting these churches. That was my painting project during the plague in the lockdown.”

Now, for the first time, Hampshire will be sharing these watercolor paintings with the public.

At 10 a.m. Saturday at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, Hampshire will unveil his exhibit in the George Grey Barnard Gallery. Hampshire will be on hand for an artist meet-and-greet.

The exhibit is titled En Plein Air Painting in the Pandemic and will be on display through Feb. 25. Light refreshments will be available during Saturday’s event.

The exhibit is on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.