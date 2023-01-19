Full steam ahead as Ricky Rockets structure rises

KANKAKEE — It is a sight many people thought they would never see.

It took more time than both the Kankakee city administration would have wanted and certainly more time than developer Rick Heidner ever envisioned, but there is a building rising out of the earth on Kankakee’s eastern edge.

The skeletal structure is going up this week.

The Ricky Rockets Fuel Center along East Court Street at the Interstate 57 interchange is well into development and ownership’s target of customers pumping fuel at the complex this summer appears to be on the mark.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said near the conclusion of Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting the fuel center could be ready for customers by May or June.

Curtis also said the nearby 6,000-square-foot, Illinois Works-operated recreational marijuana dispensary is moving forward and the development could be handed to its operators perhaps as early as March. He said the final build out of the dispensary could take 45-60 days, meaning the business could open in conjunction with the fuel center.

Like the fuel center, the dispensary is being built by Heidner Properties Inc., of Hoffman Estates, but it is being leased to the Chicago-based Illinois Works LLC.

The so far mild winter is aiding construction, Curtis noted. At this time of year, the weather is often bone-chilling cold and temperatures for the much of this winter have been in the 20s or 30s, rather than dipping into the single digits.

“It took a while to start, but it’s moving fast now,” Curtis said.

Development of the 13-acre site in the city’s 7th Ward — once the longtime home for a 104,000-square-foot Kmart store — has been a long process of development. The project was first announced in 2016.

During a groundbreaking ceremony in late June 2022, Heidner said he was confident the fuel center site would be constructed prior to this summer.

The site is being counted on by city leadership to help bring other developments to this area of Kankakee. Heidner said the location is expected to attract 1,200 to 1,600 visitors daily.