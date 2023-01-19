Bourbonnais trustees vote to try property-tax relief referendum again

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees approved an ordinance during Tuesday’s board meeting to put a referendum on the ballot for the April 4 election asking if residents would approve adding a 1-percentage-point increase in the village’s sales tax.

If the referendum is passed by simple majority vote, funds would be used to offer property tax rebates for single-family, owner-occupied homes on the village’s portion of a village resident’s tax bill.

If it passes. a 1-percentage-point increase in the sales tax rate would be added to the current 6.25% rate, raising it to 7.25%.

Last November, voters in Bourbonnais turned down a referendum 3,738 to 2,042.

“A lot of feedback that came back was that we need to better educate for what it is for,” said Mike Van Mill, village administrator, before trustees voted.

After the first reading of the ordinance Monday, trustees suspended the rules and adopted the ordinance on second reading.

According to state statute, the ordinance had to be adopted by Tuesday to be placed on the April 4 general election ballot.

Mayor Paul Schore said residents wanted to know what the sales tax’s effect would be.

“We had so many comments from residents after the previous election when the referendum was on the ballot about what this actually would do,” Schore said after the meeting.

“The wording has been changed to reflect this. It is succinct as it’s going to offset the village portion of homeowners’ property taxes. Homeowners will come [out] way ahead on it.

“Obviously, sales tax is collected from all people that do business in the village, not just the [village] residents,” Schore continued.

“The impact is pretty minimal as far as the sales tax. Many people could see $400, $500, $600, $800 back on their property taxes. It’s kind of a no-brainer, and we hope to get the word out better than the first time.”

The village sales tax excludes grocery items, such as food, as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state, according to state law.

Bourbonnais is a non-home rule community, which means such a proposed sales tax increase must be approved by residents via referendum.

Bourbonnais trustees adopted an ordinance last year allowing for the rebate but only if voters in the village approve the referendum.

More than two years ago, Bradley officials approved a plan to annually rebate the village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill, including business owners.

The sales tax is 8.25% in Bradley with 2% of that going to Bradley.

Manteno started a property tax rebate program this year.

On last November's ballot, Bourbonnais asked if residents would approve adding a 1-percentage-point increase in the village's sales tax so it could rebate homeowners' village portion of property taxes.

<strong>YES: 2,042</strong>

<strong>NO: 3,738 </strong>

<em>Source: Kankakee County Clerk's Office</em>