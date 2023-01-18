'Poolice' on the scene: Local business deals with dog waste

BOURBONNAIS — Zachary Rohlfs is willing to do a job most people seek any excuse to avoid.

Now a duty he completes after he concludes his full-time job where he works as a security guard for Weiser Security, of South Holland, Rohlfs is aiming to expand this after-hours job — cleaning residential front and back yards of, how should I put it, dog droppings — into not just an after-work business, but hopefully, a successful small business.

Rohlfs, 22, a lifelong area resident, is the owner-operator of The Poolice — To Collect and Serve, a business he created in September 2021 in which he picks up and totes away dog waste from residential properties of people who would rather not be faced with that task.

He confessed it was a job he was tasked with as the owner of two dogs. His fiancee, Stephanie Bartkowicz, 22, of suburban Berwyn, who is also his business partner, said that was a job for the man of the house.

But on this Wednesday in mid-January, the duo were scouting the backyard of Bourbonnais resident Dan Durnavich. Durnavich is one of The Poolice’s original customers.

Durnavich is the owner of two dogs, a 100-pound German shepherd-husky mix and a 70-pound Belgian malinois.

A self-employed contractor, Durnavich said he is a lover of dogs, but simply does not have time — nor the desire — to examine his property to clean it of dog waste before his small children go outdoors or when he gets ready to mow the grass.

“I didn’t even know this was a thing,” Durnavich confessed.

He said he was scanning Google one day for such a service and the name “Poolice” popped up. He chuckled when he read it and then dialed the number.

“I’d rather pay someone to do it than do this myself,” he said. “I just don’t have the time.”

Durnavich said he doesn’t object to handing over the $25 each week in the spring, summer and fall seasons and $35 every other week in the winter months to have this task completed without getting involved.

Rohlfs noted the fee structure was something he devised based on what he felt people would be willing to pay.

“It just works out,” Durnavich said. “How can you complain about $25 a week?”

<strong>CUSTOMER BASE GROWING</strong>

Rohlfs said he has an active customer base of 15. He is hoping to double that client number this year. He said word of mouth and some advertising has been his mode for expanding his reach.

“I thought it would be about five clients or so,” he said. “But then we began advertising about a year ago and the phone started ringing. I’m not worried about having too many clients.”

That situation, of course, would be a great problem to have.

Bartkowicz said, like her fiance, has been surprised by the business’ success.

“When he told me he was going to pick up someone’s yard of this, I was like ‘why?’” she explained. “I thought people can’t be that lazy. But it’s not about being lazy. People just don’t have time these days. We also have elderly customers.”

The couple are not the only such service within the community. There are a few others willing to assist residents who would rather pay a fee than bend over with a bag wrapped around their hand.

So where does the waste collection go? Does it need to be disposed of in some sort of special way?

Rohlfs wondered the same. Before beginning the business, he researched the disposal aspect. He called waste haulers and posed that question to them. He was told special disposal was not necessary.

Like those walking their dogs and picking up the droppings, any trash container will do. Rohlfs notes he does double-bag.

<strong>GRANDPA COBB</strong>

He also said he comes by this task through hereditary means. His grandfather, Harlan Cobb, operated C&C Disposal in Kankakee many years ago. Cobb also operated Uncle Harlan’s Used Cars, 1224 N. Hobbie Ave., the current site of J&L’s Auto Sales, many years ago.

His Grandpa Cobb passed away in January 2022.

“Grandpa always said I would be a good businessman,” Rohlfs said. “But I was just looking for a way to make some extra money. I noticed a lot of people don’t like picking up dog poop. I didn’t like it either.”

He said the couple currently devotes eight to nine hours a week to this task. He said the price of the service varies based on the number of pets as well as the size of the property.

He invested about $250 into equipment and bags and another $800 into developing a company logo and licensing.

“I didn’t relish picking up the droppings from our dogs,” he confessed. “But I have to be honest. This task has grown on me as you can tell.”

Rohlfs said he receives plenty of wisecracks and so many people can’t believe he does this job.

“Some think it’s useful, some think it’s not,” he said.

Asked what type of career he envisioned for himself when he graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 2018, he said he had plans of becoming a correctional officer.

He put his mind to work.

“I was just thinking: How can I make money and help people?” he said. “... During the graduation ceremony, I was not thinking of picking up dog poop.”