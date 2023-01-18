Fire claims life of Minooka man

MINOOKA — Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office is investigating the death of an 82-year-old man from Minooka that is thought to be the result of a house fire Monday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. in rural Minooka, according to a news release from Callahan’s office.

The victim, Doit Ross, was transported to Morris Hospital, where he died shortly after 10 p.m., the news release said.

No further details, including the cause of the fire, are available at this time, according to Callahan’s office.

The Minooka Fire Department along with other agencies, including the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating, the news release said.