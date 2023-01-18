Crash closes portion of West Walnut Street in Watseka

WATSEKA — A portion of West Walnut Street in Watseka was closed this past Thursday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, causing it to break and send wires across the roadway.

According to a news release from Watseka police, at 5:31 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Walnut for a crash.

Upon arrival, they found the pole broken and the wires across the roadway. Traffic was rerouted for several hours, the news release said.

The driver of the vehicle, Ryan M. Brucker, of Champaign, had driven away from the scene, Watseka police said. He was located later parked in the parking lot of Walmart, according to the news release.

Brucker was arrested by Watseka police for charges of possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage and failure to report an accident to police authorities, the news release said.