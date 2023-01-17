Lifetime of service: Graves honored with MLK Jr. Foundation award

“All that we do for others will always overshadow what we do for ourselves.”

Shalone Graves said she learned that lesson early in life. While still a senior at Westview High School in Kankakee in 1980, she volunteered as a candy striper at Riverside Medical Center. She had done enough coursework to graduate early and spent her last semester volunteering at the hospital, visiting with elderly patients, bringing hope and encouragement.

Graves has gone on to a long career at the Daily Journal, where she currently serves as Community and Employee Relations Director. Now in her 34th year at the Journal, she is often the first person anyone sees when bringing news into the paper. Countless times, she has helped readers with wedding announcements, college honors, community photos and many other items. She has a perpetual smile, perpetual poise and perpetual dignity. She is the go-to person, the problem solver, the connection that brings resources to people.

Monday, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation in Kankakee County honored her with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

She received the honor as part of an Interfaith Prayer Service and Ecumenical Ceremony at the College Church of the Nazarene at Olivet Nazarene University.

In accepting, Graves told the audience that “Education is cool. Working is cool. Loving God is cool.”

Graves said that countless women had served as valuable mentors in her life, including her mother, Leatrice Graves, who raised her as a single parent. Her mother, she said, taught her the value of endurance and perseverance.

Other important influences included: Willa White, a pioneering woman who was one of the first African-American women principals in Kankakee schools; Mrs. Leola Copeland, wife of the pastor of Morning Star Baptist in Kankakee; businesswoman June Hoekstra; Chris Huffman, Human Relations Director at the Daily Journal; and Viesta Wells.

Then there was the late Jean Alice Small, then publisher of the Daily Journal, who helped change Graves’ life and the paper. Graves was working for Spiegel in Chicago when the Daily Journal posted for an opening for someone to interact with the public. She applied … and was not alone. There was a pile of applications on Mrs. Small’s desk, but Graves was the one applicant she chose to interview.

She was hired on the spot. “I could tell you were the person for the job,” Mrs. Small had told Graves.

Graves remembered that Mrs. Small wanted someone to do more than just customer service. “She wanted someone who was more than just an employee,” she said. “She wanted someone to make connections with people.”

Graves’ roles at the Daily Journal have been varied and significant. She does customer service, plans for events and serves on the editorial board of directors. She has also authored a column, Positive Directions, designed to uplift and encourage others.

In the community, she frequently volunteered for the Arthritis Foundation in honor of Mrs. Small. Jean Alice had arthritis and was a major supporter of the local Arthritis Foundation. Graves helped with the Jingle Bell Run, and the Arthritis Foundation Tea and Style Show. She has also volunteered to help serve the Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner, and the Christmas Day dinner at the Lisieux Center and the Kankakee Civic Auditorium.

She’s a board member of the Riverside Medical Center Foundation and We Stand for Jesus Christ Ministries. She has also long been active with Morning Star Baptist Church. She’s served on the board of trustees, the finance ministry, been chair of public relations and a greeter for the church. She’s helped in many other ways, mentoring young people, helping them with resumes and leading and improving many events and activities.

Graves is a proud graduate of Kankakee Community College and Olivet, where she holds a bachelor of arts in business administration from the Adult Studies program. While working fulltime, she has done additional coursework at Governors State University, with the online American Management program and through Northwestern University’s School of Professional Studies-Society for Human Resource Management.

Graves continues to work today with Journal employees, with Journal retirees and with the public. She unfailingly helps, a pillar of steady strength in an uncertain world.

“There are so many bridges in life,” she said. “It is so important to connect with people. There are people who are bleeding internally. We have to help.”

<strong>COMMUNITY PRAYERS</strong>

The message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for our times is one of belonging and unity.

Antonio Marshall, the chaplain at Olivet Nazarene University, brought those words Monday as the keynote speaker at ceremonies honoring Dr. King. There was an annual breakfast, attended by 200, at Olivet’s Chalfant Hall, followed by the interfaith service where Marshall spoke.

An Olivet bachelor’s and master’s degree holder, Marshall told the audience that belonging starts with “belonging to God.”

He called on the group to show unconditional and sacrificial love for all people.

Quoting Dr. King, he said we must “live together as brothers or perish as fools.”

Marshall said that Christ himself took 12 different people and showed them “how to be one.”

Marshall’s own relationship with the work of Dr. King began when Marshall was 10 years old, growing up in a small Indiana town. His family had lost everything in a fire in Indianapolis and became the only African-American family in a new community. It was not easy. People, he said, often gave them a message that “they didn’t belong.”

Taught to be courteous, Marshall remembered holding a door open for a white family. A white man and his children walked through, the man consciously opening up the other door, rather than the one that was being held open. The man told him, Marshall recalls, that he would not use a door being held open by a [N-word].

“I was used to being made fun of in school,” Marshall says. He was stunned to be cruelly treated by an adult.

Marshall turned to the words of King, which he read in a school library book. He identified with Dr. King’s statement that he felt like an exile in his own land. He also learned from Dr. King that there are moral laws, along with the physical laws that control the universe.

“All reality has a moral foundation,” Marshall quoted Dr. King.

Marshall’s speech was one of many activities honoring Dr. King Monday.

The Dr. King Foundation Memorial Foundation has awarded $8,750 in scholarships. Funds are raised through donations and by ticket sales to the annual breakfast and other events. Winners are based on need and academic achievement.

This year’s winners are: Jace Lightfoot, Trinity Academy; Isabel Herrera, St. Anne; Louis Fuller, Momence; Tess Bottoms, Manteno; Cayla Crawford and Alexandria Smith, both from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High; Shelby Corbett and Ty Kelly, both from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School; and Jacen Myart, Kamise Smith, Nickolos Hall, Jarius Harris and Saniah Steward, all from Kankakee High School.

The event included prayers for different areas of society, all authored by local leaders.

• Praying for the president, Kankakee Alderman Mike O’Brien asked that President Joe Biden govern with wisdom and strength.

• For the military, retired Marine Corps Major Nickey Yates asked that they be kept safe.

• For education, Dr. Jason Stephens asked that students be molded by curiosity and that violence in schools cease.

• For justice, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe asked that no victim be forgotten and that there would be justice for those who are wrongly accused. “Seeking justice does not always mean winning cases,” he said.

• For law and order, Kankakee Police Detective Steven Hunter asked for prayers for Sgt. Tyler Bailey, the Bradley Police Officer, still recovering from a grievous wound suffered in a late 2021 shooting. Hunter also asked for increased trust for police.

• Kankakee County Board Member Carol Webber offered the prayer for youth.

• The prayer for universal healing was given by JoJo Sayson, who reminded all that children are taught by our example.

• Praying for unions, County Board Member Rosemary Foster said that they fight for safety and fair wages.

• Professor Paul Juton led the prayer for women, asking them to cry out for children in need.

• Steven J. Hunter offered the prayer for political leaders, telling them to represent all people, including youth, seniors and the disabled.

• The Rev. Dave Robinson had the prayer for clergy, encouraging people to come back to church in the post-COVID era.

The Coretta Scott King Music Award was given to Jeannie Lightfoot, who has a passion for choir and music and who leads the Greater New Hope Women’s Retreat; and to Johnnie DeLinda Watson, of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. She has taught Vacation Bible School, helped the Center of Hope Food Pantry and is both a soloist and choir member.