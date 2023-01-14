KLASEY: The Diehl building — A 'life story'

Like people, buildings have a life story. They are built (born), fulfill one or more purposes (live), then cease to exist (die).

Take for example, the three-story Diehl Brewery building. It was a prominent structure in the 100 block of North Fifth Avenue for more than fifty years, until it was demolished in September, 1922. Today, the location where the building once stood is, like many other historic sites, a parking lot.

The large stone building was located on the west side of Fifth Avenue, just south of Soldier Creek. When the structure was erected in the 1860s, however, the creek actually was almost a block farther to the north. Kankakee historian Harold Simmons, in a Sept. 11, 1960, “Up ‘Til Now” column in the Kankakee Daily Journal, stated that operation of stone quarries on either side of Fifth Avenue had redirected the flow of water to the creek’s present bed.

The first recorded owner of the property was Christina Kirchner, who purchased four lots on the west side of Fifth Avenue in 1855. She paid $500 for the lots; two years later, she made a handsome profit, selling them for $1,800.

The buyer was John Sigwalt, who opened the city’s first brewery in 1858. Sigwalt’s brewery on Fifth Avenue is shown on an 1858 map of Kankakee. Since the nearest source of water for brewing beer was Soldier Creek, a block to the north, Simmons speculated that Sigwalt dug a well or found a natural spring.

In 1862, Sigwalt sold the property and his brewing business to George Diehl and Chris Magnus for $5,000. By 1865, Diehl was the sole proprietor, and the proud owner of a large new building to house his brewery operations.

He advertised in the Kankakee Gazette, “KANKAKEE BREWERY. The undersigned having built him a New Brewery of ample size, and superior facilities, is prepared TO SUPPLY THE PUBLIC on a large scale with Cream Ale and Lager Beer. … Brewery on Fifth Avenue, west end of Court Street.”

By the time Diehl’s new building (the subject of this “life story”) began producing beer, a competing brewery had emerged. The Riverside Brewery, located on Dearborn Avenue south of River Street was opened in 1865 by a man named Jacob Hanley.

When George Diehl died of tuberculosis in 1876, at the age of 49, his brewery apparently expired with him. The next mention of the Diehl name in local newspapers was on Sept. 20, 1883, when a deed transferring the brewery building and surrounding property to W. M. Rice was recorded. The property was sold for $4,000 — $1,000 less than Diehl and Magnus had paid some two decades earlier.

What use Rice made of the building is unknown; about 10 years later, the property changed hands again. The Rev. Peter Paradis, pastor of St. Rose Church in Kankakee, was chairman of a group formed in the early 1890s to create Kankakee’s first hospital. Father Paradis purchased the former Diehl building, probably in 1893, and offered to donate it as the site for Emergency Hospital.

The Diehl site, with its proximity to Soldier Creek, was deemed to be unhealthy and was rejected. Instead, the committee chose a site about two blocks to the south: Fifth Avenue and Merchant Street. Emergency Hospital was built there, opening on March 28, 1897. Today, it is Ascension Saint Mary Hospital.

On Feb. 6, 1900, the Kankakee Gazette reported the Diehl site had again changed hands, “The old brewery on Fifth Avenue, once operated by Mr. Diehl, but vacant for nearly thirty years, has been sold to Sid and Ed Love for about $2,000. It was owned by the estate of the late Father Paradis, who purchased it … with the intention of converting it into an emergency hospital.

“The Love Bros. will remodel the building to adapt it to the uses of a feed and sale stable and horses’ home. They have a contract with a Chicago firm to take charge of a large number of horses which will be sent here to recuperate … . The Love Bros. are thorough horsemen and have been for some time engaged in buying and shipping horses to Chicago.”

Among the customers of the Love operation were the circuses that made annual visits to Kankakee. In an article on the Love Brothers’ operation, local historian T. J. Lindsay quoted “an old-timer” who had grown up across the street from the old Diehl Brewery building.

“The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses were separate in them days, and they used to take their turn coming to Kankakee once a year. Of course, their work was all done by horses then. When the horses got all scratched up or cut or wore out, they’d turn them over to Sid Love, trade them or buy some replacements.”

The horse-boarding operation closed down in about 1910. Harold Simmons, in his Sept. 18, 1960, column, noted, “The building has stood vacant off and on for long periods of time. Within the past 20 or 30 years, there have been several attempts to make use of the old structure, and the concerns operating within its walls have been many and varied. … At one time … mushrooms and chickens were raised in the cavernous cellars … Wm. L. Savoie used the building when bottling a soft drink and the upper room was used as a gymnasium and roller skating rink.”

The Diehl Brewery Building’s “life story” came to an end in the early morning hours of Sept. 1, 1922, when the west wall of the three-story stone structure crumbled and collapsed. City officials quickly declared the building a safety hazard, and ordered the remaining walls to be torn down.

By the time that the Diehl Brewery shut down following its owner’s death in 1876, the competing Riverside Brewery had grown considerably and changed its name. What was that competitor called?

Answer: Jacob Hanley’s Riverside Brewery was purchased by German immigrants Fred and Margaret Beckman in 1866, and Margaret’s brother, Frederick D. Radeke, joined the business in 1870. Three years later, the business was reorganized and renamed as the F. D. Radeke Brewing Company. By 1877, the company’s large brewing and ice complex had been built on either side of Dearborn Avenue, south of River Street.