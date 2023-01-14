Kankakee School District moving ahead with transportation department

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 has taken another step forward in establishing its own transportation department and bringing busing in-house for the 2023-24 school year.

On Monday, the Kankakee School Board voted to lease the building the district’s current bus company uses as a bus barn at 751 Eastgate Industrial Parkway.

The board also approved a bid from Midwest Transit Equipment to purchase and lease school buses as well as a bid for radio equipment and service from A Beep LLC.

“This is a big step for Kankakee School District 111,” board member Jess Gathing said. “Our brother and sister districts in the area have always done their own busing, and we’re venturing out to do it ourselves.”

The district has agreed to lease the property on Industrial Parkway for six years and two months, extending from Aug. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2029.

The building is 4,425 square feet and sits on a 3.57-acre property.

The lease costs $9,996 per month, or $2,800 per acre per month. With signing the six-year lease, the district is receiving two months free rent.

The total cost for the first year of the contract will be $123,551 plus property taxes.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district’s current bus company, Illinois Central, uses the building, and its previous bus company, First Student, used it as well.

With bringing transportation in-house, the district no longer will contract with an outside bus company to provide student transportation.

Walters noted the building will not have to be changed much because it already is being used for the same purpose. The space also includes offices and meeting rooms/training rooms for new hires.

“It’s not a brand new building, but it’s a functional building,” she said.

Daniel Savage, who was promoted Monday from transportation director to assistant superintendent of business services, said the building has space to house 70 to 75 buses.

The district will be leasing 48 school buses, including four that are wheelchair accessible.

The regular buses are model 2022, and the accessible buses are model 2019.

The district will also be purchasing 25 buses. These will be 2015 models.

In total, the district will pay $6,945,855 to purchase and lease the buses from Midwest Transit Equipment.

Savage said the district would be looking to trade in the purchased buses later for electric buses, taking advantage of a clean and zero emission school bus program through the Environmental Protection Agency.

The program requires districts to have used the buses for at least a year before trading them in, he said.

Locally, Herscher and Pembroke school districts were recipients in the first round of funding for the same EPA program. Herscher received one of the highest grant amounts in the nation, almost $10 million, to purchase 25 electric buses.

District 111 is purchasing radio equipment and service through A Beep LLC for a total cost of $67,955, which includes 70 radios and data service.

“These radios will be the same radios that we use throughout the district, and the nice thing about these radios is they go over a cellular network,” Savage said. “So no matter how far the buses are away, we’ll be able to communicate with our buses.”