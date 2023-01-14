CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Hill reflects on years with KVTA, community

Standing in the large basement of her Bourbonnais home, Marsha Hill, 82, gives a tour of what she calls her “Woman Cave.”

Taking in the various decor on the walls and shelves, three things are immediately evident about Hill: One, she’s very creative; two, she adores her family; three, she loves the theater.

“I don’t throw anything away,” she said as she walks past shelf after shelf which display memorabilia from different performances she’s directed over the years.

With her theater career beginning in her hometown in Streator, Hill continued her work on the stage when she moved to Kankakee as a new bride. Her husband, Lee, was taking over the family Chevrolet business, which at the time was called Key City Chevrolet.

Still sharing her talents with Streator, Hill learned of what is now the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association. At the time, the 3-year-old organization was called Key City Theatre, before becoming Kankakee Little Theatre and eventually KVTA.

Wanting to continue whetting her appetite for theater, the new Kankakeean — who was living in west Kankakee and was pregnant with her first child — got her KVTA start in the prop department.

She did her work while laying low and getting to know the gang, eventually telling them of her background in theater. It wasn’t long after that Hill began starring in and directing shows.

As the organization looks toward its 60th anniversary this fall, Hill — who is described by local friend Karen Shafland as being “instrumental” in KVTA’s development — reflects on her history with the Kankakee stage.

<strong>HILL MEETS KVTA</strong>

Heavily influenced by her high school drama teacher Donna Peterson, who’d serve as Hill’s matron of honor, Hill took all that she learned before moving to Kankakee to become a KVTA leader.

She said the secret to success in directing is “finding the best people,” meaning, the best costumer, prop master, choreographer — all in addition to a solid cast. This, of course, feeds into Hill’s belief that “there are no small parts.”

Before any performance, Hill has her cast and crew come together with their hands in circle and say, “All for one, one for all.”

She said that she also tells her team, “Always remember that your talent is a gift from God and the way you use your talent is your gift back to God. … There’s magic in the theater, and theater is magic. Blessed are those who create that magic.”

During the course of her career, she’s been a part of dozens of different productions. However, there are three she vowed to only direct once — not because they were difficult but because she felt that she could never outdo the magic that was created.

These shows are: “Camelot,” “George M.” and “Barnum.”

She feels her strength is in casting a show, as she’s able to dial into who would be perfect for each role.

“In another life, I would have loved to have been a casting director,” she said.

For as long as she and husband, Lee — who she met through theater during her college years — have lived in Kankakee County, they have been patrons of KVTA.

At its 25th anniversary, Hill directed “The Sound of Music.” For its 50th anniversary, Hill was heavily involved in writing an anniversary book showcasing the organization’s history.

With her love of writing, Hill’s contribution to the book, titled “We Dreamed A Dream … In Days Gone By …” opened with:

“Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has had several beginnings, all perhaps with a similar idea in mind: ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to put on a play?’”

The book details the humble beginnings, its growth with more participation and help from the park district and moving from different locations.

Now, KVTA stands at 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee and is gearing up for a Feb. 3-5 production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

<strong>MARSHA THE DIRECTOR</strong>

Though much of her efforts have been with KVTA, Hill also has been involved with Country Theatre Workshop in Cissna Park and developed the Traveling Theatre Company for Children through the Junior League of Kankakee.

Called the Gollywhoppers, the Junior League would travel around different local schools putting on productions for students who might not otherwise have access to theater.

While going through her Woman Cave and recalling past shows, casts and crews, she said it’s always been important to her to “give [her teams] roots and wings.” She hopes that she and the theater organizations she’s been involved with have been “springboards for kids.”

<strong>MARSHA THE MOM</strong>

Hill has quilts featuring sweatshirts from past shows and family events, and dozens of scrapbooks from nearly every production she’s participated in.

Her shelves are adorned with family photos. She said her two sons and one daughter “have been my favorite productions.”

All three kids, as well as her husband, have participated in at least one of her shows.

She has six grandchildren and several of them have been in Grandma’s productions.

Looking back on all she’s accomplished and everything she worked on, especially as a young mom, Hill said, “I had three young kids. … I don’t know how I did everything.”

Though her family comes before everything, Hill admits, “Theater is my fourth child.”

In addition to her numerous directing and acting roles, Hill has been involved locally through other avenues.

<strong>COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES</strong>

Hill served on the board of Women in Business, Kankakee Chamber of Commerce; Mentor program for women, Zonta Club of Kankakee; is involved in Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Working Women's Council, Junior League of Kankakee, Crusaders Study Club, Cub Scout Den Mother, Room Mother, Great Books Discussion Leader, and has been a member of several book clubs, bridge clubs and a gourmet club for over 50 years.

<strong>INVOLVEMENT</strong>

• Hill was the founder/past director of: Community Players Inc., in Streator; Young Peoples Theatre in Kankakee; Traveling Theatre Company for Children through the Junior League of Kankakee.

• She was a founder/director of Kankakee Community Arts Council; Kankakee Valley Theatre Association; Fine Arts Parents Support Group at Kankakee High School.

• Illinois speech judge through the Illinois Speech Association (1962-present).

• Board member of Kankakee Valley Theatre Association from 1967-2004 and was president for six years.

• Board member and director for Country Theatre Workshop from 2002-2014.

• Board member of Kankakee Valley Symphony and women's boards.

