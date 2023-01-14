By the numbers: Kankakee County's 2022 in vital statistics

Earlier this month, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson and his staff highlighted changing trends in the county during the past year by releasing the vital statistics for 2022, which include the number of births, most popular boys' and girls' names, marriage statistics, number of deaths and more.

Here’s a look at the 2022 statistics according to the county clerk’s office’s records.

<strong>1,223</strong>

As of Jan. 4, 2023, there were 1,223 births registered in this county for 2022. This is 45 fewer than were registered in 2021.

<strong>Noah and Walker</strong>

The most popular names for boys were Noah and Walker [seven each], Bennett and William [six each]. Last year's reigning top name, Levi, and runner up, Liam, were not chosen as often in Kankakee County in 2022 but still remain popular nationally.

<strong>Olivia</strong>

The most popular name for girls was Olivia [eight], followed by Isla, Layla and Madison, all tied at six. In 2021, Evelyn, Layla, Nevaeh and Olivia were all tied for the top spot. Olivia placed first nationally in BabyCenter's 2022 baby name rankings.

<strong>121</strong>

More children were born in the months of August and December [121] in Kankakee County than in any other month in 2022.

As for the number of births in the other months: January [80], February [92], Mar [112], April [88], May [103], June [110], July [106], September [92], October [95], November [103].

<strong>520</strong>

The Kankakee County Clerk’s Office issued 520 marriage licenses in Kankakee County in 2022, only 11 less than in 2021.

<strong>June</strong>

June brides turned out in 2022 as June was the most popular month to get married. September was the most popular month in 2021, and before that, October topped the list for four years straight.

Nationally, according to Real Weddings Study, 80% of all 2021 weddings were between May to October. Specifically, the most popular wedding month was June [13%], August [13%] and October [22%].

<strong>84 and 78</strong>

The oldest groom was 84 years old and the oldest bride was 78.

<strong>18</strong>

The youngest bride and groom were both 18 years of age.

Nationally, according to regain.us, the median age for a women getting married in 2021 was 27 and for a man, 29.

<strong>1,252</strong>

There were 1,252 deaths in Kankakee County last year, a decrease of 140 from 2021.

<strong>295</strong>

There were 295 divorces granted in 2022, an increase of 58 from 2021. The Circuit Clerk of Kankakee County supplies this statistic.