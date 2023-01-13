BBCHS looks to get solar panels for school, farm property

BRADLEY — Solar power appears to be in the near future for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board approved a letter of intent with a solar power company during its meeting Monday in the school’s boardroom.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said that the letter gives the company, ForeFront Power, of California, permission to start the permitting process with ComEd, which can take four to six months.

Possible plans include installing solar panels on the roof of BBCHS as well as on 40 acres of the 119-acre farm property owned by the district, he said.

“A letter of intent is the first step in a process that allows them to work on getting permits to see if there’s connectivity with our properties and ComEd,” he said.

Since the permitting process is lengthy, the company would need to get started right away. However, the letter of intent does not bind the district to an agreement, Vosberg said.

The board is slated to vote on a proposal from the company during its Feb. 13 meeting, he said.

Details of the proposed agreement are still in the works, he said.

“We did explore a couple other companies and found [ForeFront Power] to be the best one for us as far as their experience in this state and experience with public schools,” Vosberg noted.

The district purchased its 119-acre farm property years ago with the intention of building a new school campus.

The land is being leased to farmers, as past referendums failed to secure the funding to construct a new school there.

Last year, when the board was revisiting the possibility of a referendum to fund building renovations, it was noted constructing a new building on the land would cost an estimated $160 million — and that this would not be a feasible option.

Vosberg said the district would look to take part in renewable energy incentives from the state of Illinois.

“The state incentives work like a coupon,” he explained. “We are buying the solar power we generate at a discount. Some of the discount goes to us and some go to the solar company to pay for the equipment.”

Vosberg said the vision for using solar energy is “to be fiscally responsible and a good steward of taxpayer dollars.”

“This program has the potential to generate millions of dollars for our school district,” he said. “These proceeds will allow us to take on facility projects that would otherwise be funded by tax dollars.”

He said that if the project is approved and moves forward, he believes the solar arrays would be operational in the fall of 2024.