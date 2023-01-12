Oasis Grill OK'd in Bradley

BRADLEY — The owner of the Oasis Grill restaurant, slated to open in late February in Bradley, gained a needed signage approval this week from the Bradley Village Board.

Owner Aiman Kassar, of Monee, sought a sign variance to erect a rooftop sign at the location at 253 N. Kinzie Ave., the former longtime home of Long John Silver’s.

The sign variance had been approved Jan. 3 by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission.

The village board unanimously approved the planning commission’s recommendation.

The 2,800-square-foot fast food restaurant is in the final stages of extensive renovations being completed by Kassar.

The site has been vacant for about three years. Kassar purchased the location in the summer of 2022. Kassar is the former owner-operator of the Great Steak & Potato restaurant in the Northfield Square mall.

Mayor Mike Watson informed Kassar he was a frequent diner of Great Steak, and he would be visiting Oasis Grill upon its opening.

Kassar had operated Niro’s Gyros, 275 S. Main St. in Bourbonnais. He closed the location about three months ago to focus on this new location.