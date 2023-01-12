Kankakee chamber accepting ATHENA nominations

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and Women In Networking have announced the bi-annual ATHENA Leadership Award and the Young ATHENA Leadership Award nominations now are being accepted.

The awards are presented to exemplary leaders who have achieved excellence in their business or profession, serve the community in a meaningful way and actively assist women to achieve their full leadership potential.

Founded more than 30 years ago, ATHENA International is a women’s leadership organization that supports, develops and honors women leaders through the programs it administers. ATHENA’s flagship program, the ATHENA Leadership Award Program, has honored more than 7,000 women leaders from hundreds of cities and eight countries since its inception in 1982.

Nominations are requested throughout the community and recipients are selected by a diverse group of community leaders based on the criteria above. Award recipients emerge from all professional sectors.

Women In Networking (formerly Women In Business) honored their first ATHENA Leadership Award recipient in 1987 and throughout the years have awarded 36 ATHENA and Young ATHENA Leadership Awards to local professional women and men.

ATHENA Leadership Award recipients are presented a hand-cast, bronzed and crystal sculpture that symbolizes the strength, courage and wisdom of ATHENA recipients.

Women In Networking believes in the values underlying ATHENA International’s philosophy of incorporating the talent and expertise of women into the leadership of our businesses, our communities and our government.

Reflective of a quote attributed to Plato, “What is honored in a country will be cultivated there,” the ATHENA Leadership Award honors and illuminates the leaders and leadership styles of individuals others would emulate.

The ATHENA Award recipients will be announced at the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Leadership and Lunch on May 23 at Olivet Nazarene University. Peoples Bank of Kankakee County will be the presenting sponsor of the ATHENA Awards.

Nominations will be accepted until April 1. Nomination forms can be found on the Kankakee County Chamber website at <a href="https://www.kankakeecountychamber.com/athena" target="_blank">kankakeecountychamber.com/athena</a>.

If you have any questions, call the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce at 815-351-9068.