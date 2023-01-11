St. Anne: Historic village and quiet place where you know everybody

St. Anne may seem like a “quiet” village, but they do know how to celebrate.

Founded in 1850, before Kankakee County officially took shape, St. Anne today has about 1,250 residents.

It is, officials say, a little town with a big heart. Here’s an example. In the Villafuerte family, a child, Connor, sadly died as an infant. The family remembers him by helping the children’s hospital in Chicago. Last year, they collected Matchbox-sized toy cars to be donated to the patients there. The immensely successful drive generated 1,756 cars and was one of the heartwarming stories of the year in The Daily Journal.

Enthusiastic local donors were dropping off the tiny cars by putting them through the mail slot at city hall where they pay their water bills.

When word-of-mouth got out that there was a child in St. Anne who was being helped by the Make A Wish foundation, residents responded with an impromptu parade.

The Daily Journal spoke with St. Anne mayor Dave O’Connell; his wife, Carol, who heads the village’s beautification committee; Sue Bonvallet, the village treasurer; and Chris Sutherland, the village clerk. All are passionate about the village and its future.

Dave has been the mayor for 14 years. He was asked to run after a stint as a school board member. His first election was close enough to have a recount. The last two have been unopposed.

His determination, he said, is to leave the town better than when he started.

St. Anne is the home of the Pumpkinfest. Traditionally held during the third weekend in September, a volunteer force has kept the Pumpkinfest going for 30 years. Highlights include a parade, truck pull, kids games and fireworks.

And St. Anne still has a princess pageant, a real pageant, as part of its celebration.

The festival has endured and is growing again, now that COVID is receding, officials say.

Christmas sees a town celebration that includes a lighted parade. Santa arrives on an antique firetruck. For years, Brett Stalnecker has donated the large Christmas tree that serves the town. At Eastertime, the village has an Easter egg hunt.

It’s also a town with a sense of humor, apparently. There’s a tradition of having a significant April Fool’s Day joke. One year there was a bogus grand opening with arrows pointing in an endless circle, directing folks to a nonexistent store. There were downtown planters that were, ahem, toilets. There was a fictitious plan to rename all the streets. “Do you know what that will cost?” one bamboozled resident said.

The best may have been the announcement of an official St. Anne topless calendar.

People were calling to volunteer, trying to get in.

Carol O’Connell “stays awake at night” trying to think of a gag when the days count down toward April.

On a more serious note, Dave said that any vacant homes in St. Anne sell quickly, like “hotcakes.” There are both new and older construction and a small number of lots available for those who want to build.

Carol said that St. Anne reminds her of the small towns often seen on the Hallmark Channel. Owners want to get away from larger metropolitan areas.

St. Anne also has a strong school system. Basketball is an important tradition at St. Anne where the Cardinals became the first team in The Daily Journal coverage area to win a state championship in 2008. St. Anne’s most famous alumnus is Jack Sikma, who went on to earn an NBA championship ring with the Seattle Supersonics and is now in the basketball hall of fame. The school is also expanding its athletics with eight-man football.

For personal recreation, St. Anne has a village park on Second Avenue and another known as Park Ponds. Both have pavilions for rent. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks the Park Ponds for public fishing. A youth group organizes baseball, softball, soccer and basketball for youngsters.

St. Anne mainly serves as a bedroom community, with many residents living there, but working elsewhere. It does, however, have several employers, including Fratco, a maker of drainage tile; Midwest Machine, a fabrication plant; Dr. Becker’s Dog Treats; and Cardinal Bus.

The mayor says St. Anne has 24/7 police coverage. “Keeping safe is a priority,” he said.

The fire department is volunteer, but has an active cadet program to train youth. St. Anne also has its own food pantry, which is housed at the Catholic parish, but is non-denominational, serving all.

Dave said progress has been made in the downtown area. Some unused buildings have been bought by the village and then sold for $1 each to entrepreneurs who promised to occupy them and keep the property up. Also coming to downtown, he said, is a grain bin gazebo, which is a grain bin formatted to resemble a gazebo. That will, he says, become a gathering place for local bands to play. The village also has hopes for a farmers market.

The village is the midst of a major project, replacing 100-year-old water mains with the help of the Evironmental Protection Agency. St. Anne has its own municipal water and sewer system, unlike municipalities which have sold theirs, O’Connell said.

“We’ll never sell it,” he said.

That keeps rates low for residents, he said about 50 percent cheaper than most. St. Anne has one bill for water, sewer and garbage.

St. Anne has a strong religious history, too. The Shrine of St. Anne has been a place of pilgrimages and miracles and a relic of St. Anne. While that may be the town’s best-known church, there are also Presbyterian and Baptist churches.

The village, the group says, has more churches, than bars.

In larger municipalities people can become invisible. Not so in St. Anne.

“This is a village where you know everybody,” Sue Bonvallet said.