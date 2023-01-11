New construction rises in Bradley, but interest rate slows growth

BRADLEY — It was a good news, bad news report when it came to the subject of housing starts in Bradley.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Bruce Page, Bradley’s community development director, reported the village saw 42 new houses constructed in 2022, an increase of 23% when comparing the figure to the 34 constructed in 2021.

However, there was also some bad news.

Page had hoped the housing starts would have reached 75 last year, but the rising cost of borrowing money cooled what had been a warming construction trend at the mid-point of 2022.

The village had issued 23 new house permits in the first six months of this past year, and Page had been anticipating a robust market for new home construction, but moves by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and cool spending and inflation resulted in 19 house construction permits being issued in 2022’s second half.

Despite the less-than-expected number of housing starts, Page reported they still had $9.9 million of single-family homes constructed, an average cost of $232,193.

But growth remains the trend in Bradley. In 2020, the year the pandemic threw cold water on investment, the village had only 18 new homes built.

While Page had been hoping to present better numbers to Mayor Mike Watson and the six village trustees, he said the village is bucking the trend when it comes to house construction.

“This is exciting,” Page said after the village board meeting. He noted Bradley is making strides when it comes to expansion of business and housing.

He said no one knows for sure if business attracts residents or if residents attract business, but whichever way it works, the village is gaining on both fronts.

“The proof is in the pudding,” he said. He noted the village is making way for growth in rooftops and retail and the plans appear to be working.

Watson said there is no question people backed off of new construction as not only interest rates rose, but also as construction materials became harder to find and more expensive to buy.

“We’re hoping for an improved building climate in 2023,” Watson said. “We will see.”

Watson believes the village’s move to rebate its portion of residential property taxes will continue to make Bradley attractive.

“We hope at some point in time here that we can spin the recession around,” he said.

Asked what would be a safe estimate for housing starts in 2023, Watson said 50 would be a reasonable target.

“We will see what happens in the year’s first quarter. It all relies on what the Fed does with interest rates. We will see. But I’m just a little mayor in Bradley, Illinois,” he said.

Watson said he noticed through his private business, United Disposal, a waste hauler business, that the economy was slowing by the early summer. He said when less waste is being hauled from businesses, that is a prime indictor to him of how the economy is functioning, meaning less waste translated to less business activity.