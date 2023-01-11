Kankakee School District appoints new assistant superintendent

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 filled one of its vacant cabinet positions Monday with the Kankakee School Board’s approval of a new assistant superintendent of business services.

Daniel Savage, who started July 1 as the district’s transportation director, will become assistant superintendent of business services, effective immediately.

The board unanimously approved Savage’s appointment to the position as part of its consent agenda during Monday’s meeting at Kankakee Junior High School.

Savage was hired as transportation director with an annual salary of $98,000. In his new role, he will receive a salary of $115,000 per year.

Savage has a bachelor’s degree in business management from North Central College, a master’s degree in teaching from National Louis University and a master’s degree in school leadership from Concordia University. He also has endorsements in business, marketing and computer education and a principal certificate.

Prior to joining District 111, Savage was an athletic director for Rich Township High School District 227. He also taught business education at Harlem High School in Illinois.

“We tell our students, ‘You want to keep going and keep learning and be lifelong learners,’ and I think that’s kind of the progression that I’m following,” Savage said.

District 111’s former assistant superintendent of business services, Nicole Terrell-Smith, resigned after last school year to become superintendent of Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259.

Terrell-Smith’s position was not immediately filled.

Superintendent Genevra Walters, who plans to retire after the 2023-24 school year, said previously that she felt the next superintendent should fill that position.

The duties of the role were divided among Walters; Shemeka Fountain, assistant superintendent of human resources; and the five existing staff members in the business office, Walters said.

Additionally, the board in June approved a contract with a financial consulting service, Illuminate Consulting, in light of the top business services position remaining vacant. The contract is effective through June 30, 2023.

On Monday, Walters said the position needed to be filled sooner because the district is in the midst of creating its own transportation department.

The change will allow the district to bring all busing and transportation in-house rather than continuing to contract through Illinois Central School Bus Company.

“Because of the transportation changes, we really need someone to lead [the business services] department,” Walters said.

Walters and Fountain have also been covering duties in the curriculum and instruction department, as the former assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, Felice Hybert, resigned in September.

“Ms. Fountain and I have been covering instruction and business [departments], but this [creation of a transportation department] is a big project,” Walters said.

Walters said the district will post for the job of transportation director this week and look to select someone for the role as early as February.

Walters noted there is a possibility the new transportation director would not be able to start until July 1 if the person is in an administrative position in another school district.

Meanwhile, Savage may maintain some of his responsibilities in helping the district create its new transportation department, she said.

“Hopefully we can find someone that maybe can give us weekend work, like maybe a day a week,” Walters said. “But if we don’t find anyone, then [Savage] will be doing a lot of that work along with us helping him independently.”

Savage also noted he hopes the opportunity will allow him to have a greater impact on the district, and he said he looks forward to following the mentorship of Walters and Fountain.

“I couldn’t be in a better spot with two great leaders above me showing me how to have the most profound effect on our students.”