Hultsch, Kankakee County region's key architect, dies

KANKAKEE — Walter “Bud” Hultsch’s fingerprints — perhaps more accurately, his vision — are all over the Kankakee County region, but as a man who worked behind the scenes, most people might not even know his name.

Hultsch, a Chicago native who was one of the Kankakee County region’s top architects for some 40 years, died Jan. 4. He was 78.

The man behind some of the region’s best-known projects — the expansions of the Kankakee High School, Steuben Elementary and Taft Elementary, the expansion at Manteno Middle School, the Kankakee-based Illinois National Guard complex, the redesigns of the Kankakee City Hall and the Donald E. Green Public Safety Center and the Starved Rock State Park visitors’ center — helped shape and bring these developments from concept to creation.

Doug Bright, an owner of Bradley-based Bright Architecture, was a member of the JH2B Architects in Kankakee with Hultsch. Hultsch retired from the firm in 2018, but Bright, who joined the firm in 1990, said the knowledge Hultsch shared helped Bright carry on with the professional firm he operates today.

To him, he said, Hultsch was the “elder statesman.”

“He was a good partner for many years. He was a very good designer. He put a lot of his heart and soul in his designs,” Bright said. “He was very creative, very artistic as a designer. We were good complements to one another.”

In addition to the numerous public projects he led, Hultsch worked on various smaller projects such as banks, nursing homes and several commercial developments.

His work touched all segments within Kankakee County.

“He absolutely left his mark in this community,” Bright said.

Of course, Hultsch began his professional career in the time when architects sat at a drafting table and put their designs on paper. He retired in his early 70s.

“I wish he could have gotten more years to enjoy retirement,” Bright noted.

Dave Tyson, former owner of Kankakee-based Tyson Engineering, simply described Hultsch’s creative work as “excellent.”

Tyson noted Hultsch was also the first architect in the area to use “green” building design, meaning designing structures that incorporated environmentally responsible practices through construction and building operation and maintenance.

The Kankakee City Hall and the public safety center are “green” certified buildings.

“He was dedicated to the city and it was because this was the place where he lived,” Tyson said. “He wasn’t in it for the money. He wanted to make sure things were done right and for the betterment of the area.”

Kay Green, the former superintendent of the Kankakee School District, spent numerous meetings with Hultsch going over the life, health and safety needs of each school building.

It was from those building examinations that the district determined its timeline for building upgrades.

He said Hultsch would bring his calm manner to the table and explain in detail what the district direction should be. From there, plans would be developed as to how to tackle such projects.

“The district has such a long relationship with Bud and the firm. He and [architectural business partner] Terry [Johnston] loved Kankakee. They made things work.”

While Hultsch was from Chicago, he made Kankakee County his home after college and an internship. Early in his career, he joined with Johnston, and they formed the Johnston-Hultsch Architects firm in downtown Kankakee.

During the years, the firm grew and partners would be added.

Manteno-based architect Jeff Jarvis first knew Hultsch as the architect advising the Manteno School District. Jarvis was a school board member.

“I placed a lot of trust in him. I certainly admired his technical skills,” Jarvis said. He said Hultsch led the district on an addition to the district’s middle school during Jarvis’ tenure on the board in the 1990s.

“Bud Hultsch’s fingerprints are all over this community. His input helped me open my practice in Kankakee County.”

Jarvis noted, however, he focused more on the smaller projects and left the big projects to architects such as Hultsch.

In a November 1991 profile of the firm operated by Hultsch and Johnston, Hultsch noted the business was based on the level of comfort the men had with their business model and the comfort level the community had with them.

But, he noted, nothing was more rewarding than watching a project rise from the ground.

“When you’ve spent so much time on a set of drawings, then you watch a building go up brick by brick, it’s neat.”