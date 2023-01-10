Relay for Life kicks off Kankakee County's first lap

Relay for Life of Kankakee County completed its first lap of 2023 on Saturday in downtown Kankakee.

More than a dozen committee members and participants gathered for the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life national event, titled #RelayFirstLap, to kickoff the 2023 fundraising season.

Walkers donned purple, the color of the cancer awareness ribbon, and enjoyed coffee and hot chocolate provided by LoveALatte as they walked the first lap. Fellow teams across the nation did the same.

The Kankakee County event, which is consistently the top-fundraising event in the region, raised $238,460 at last year's event.

The 2023 cancer fundraising event will be held from 2-10 p.m. June 10 at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

For more information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/k3relay" target="_blank">bit.ly/k3relay</a>.

<strong>WHAT:</strong> The annual Relay for Life event hosted by the Kankakee County chapter.

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 2-10 p.m. June 10

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee

<strong>MORE INFO:</strong> <a href="https://bit.ly/k3relay" target="_blank">bit.ly/k3relay</a>