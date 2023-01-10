Proposal deadline upcoming for local ARPA funding

Local social services agencies have until 8:30 a.m. Jan. 17 to submit a proposal for social services American Rescue Plan Act grant funding. Proposals can be submitted before the deadline at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee (Suite 502).

For a list of frequently asked questions and for updates, go to <a href="https://www.k3county.net" target="_blank">k3county.net</a>.

“In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the associated impacts on communities across the United States, The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 has allocated Kankakee County $21.3 million in federal response funds,” reads a statement on the county’s website.

“Previously, Kankakee County released a Request for Proposals and selected the fiscal agent for this grant, Rincon Family Services. They will be responsible for select trainings and the monitoring of the recipients of this grant for compliance.

“The County of Kankakee now seeks applicants for their social service Request for Proposals, to enhance existing programs in the County that address the main areas of need that were identified in the July 2022 Community Needs Assessment, also conducted with these funds. Note that this RFP is independent of any previous social service requests from ARPA funds.”