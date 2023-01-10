Person injured Monday in Illinois Route 17 crash

Illinois State Police investigated a crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer on Illinois Route 17 West at 7000 West Road on Monday.

According to an email from ISP Patrol Troop 5, the crash occurred at about 3 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Route 17 and was slowly turning onto 7000 West Road, ISP Patrol Troop 5 said in the email.

The passenger vehicle was also traveling east on Route 17 at the same location and rear-ended the tractor-trailer, ISP Patrol Troop 5 said.

The driver of the passenger car was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to ISP.

Route 17 was shut down in both directions and reopened at about 8 p.m., according to the ISP Patrol Troop 5 email.

No further information is available, ISP Patrol Troop 5 said.