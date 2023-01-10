Morris man dies in Grundy County crash

MORRIS — George Cox, 37, of Morris, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 1:30 a.m. Monday on Saratoga Road, south of U.S. Route 6, according to a news release from Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

The incident was discovered by a passerby traveling on Saratoga Road, the news release said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the pickup truck the 37-year-old Cox was driving was traveling south on Saratoga Road. Cox lost control of the pickup a quarter mile south of Nettle Creek Drive, the news release said.

The pickup rolled onto its top with Cox being ejected and pinned beneath the vehicle, the release said. Cox was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Callahan.

Callahan, along with Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, continues to investigate the crash.

Morris Fire and EMS assisted at the scene, the news release said.