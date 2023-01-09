Kankakee County native, now Navy diver, plays key role in Artemis spacecraft recovery

On Dec. 14, 1972, Gene Cernan became the last of 12 men, all Americans, to walk on the moon.

“God willing, … we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind,” Cernan said then.

Today only four of the dozen men who walked on the moon are still alive. Cernan is not.

The most noteworthy survivor is Buzz Aldrin, 92, the second man on the moon.

Now, half a century later, America is poised for and planning for a return to the moon.

And Kankakee County has a part in that history.

<strong>ARTEMIS</strong>

The new lunar program is called Artemis. The ambitious goal of Artemis is to establish a human base on the moon, touching on a more ambitious possible target of one day reaching Mars.

Artemis is a NASA project, but with a worldwide touch. Eight other countries, outside the U.S., are building components. The next space rover vehicle is a Toyota.

The first step was to launch an unmanned spacecraft to test all the systems. NASA did that.

On Dec. 11, Artemis splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off of San Diego. The vehicle had traveled 1.4 million miles, reaching within 60 miles of the moon.

And a Kankakee County man, Danny Truelove, was part of the recovery crew for Artemis. Truelove, a graduate of Herscher High Class of 2006, was the first man to touch Artemis after it landed in the water.

Training for the mission for a year, Truelove was part of a crew of 20 Navy divers who attached a special flotation collar to the capsule. It was then winched aboard the USS Portland, a special ship with the ability to raise and lower itself in the water — its hull capable of going up and down in the ocean.

Truelove had a critical role in the recovery. He was the man testing for the presence of ammonia and hydrazine fuels, which can be lethal if inhaled. He had to also check for heat.

Artemis generated tremendous temperatures during re-entry, the Fahrenheit high enough to melt human skin.

The test is both visual, looking through special goggles, and instrument-driven, taking readings. Truelove and the others had to wait for an “hour or so,” as the capsule bobbed in the water. The gases both evaporated and washed away. The crew donned their protective suits and attached a special flotation collar to Artemis. The Portland lowered its hull and gently pulled it aboard. Truelove described the capsule as about the size of two minivans.

The mission was a moment of tremendous pride for Truelove.

<strong>MEET TRUELOVE</strong>

“I’m proud to be an American,” he said. “I’m proud to represent my state, my county and my village.”

Truelove had always been interested in space. In the first grade at Reddick Elementary, his teacher, Sheila Hendricks, called the students to the blackboard, one by one, to write down a career goal. Truelove chalked “NASA.”

He said he was always a big fan of science, a youth who decorated his bedroom with space posters. His selection for the historic mission, he said, was mostly a factor of “dumb luck,” being in the right place at the right time.

However, being at the right place at the right time only works if you have the right training.

Now he is a Petty Officer First Class in the Navy and a Hospital Corpsman First Class. He’s a Deep Sea Medical Technician, a person who observes and treats diving injuries, including the “bends.” The bends, or decompression sickness, was once known as caisson disease, first seen in men who worked inside the foundations of bridges below sea level. Today it is a hazard for divers if they ascend too rapidly from the depths of the ocean.

Truelove also works under water in Explosive Ordnance Disposal. Stationed at the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, near San Diego, Trulove dives underneath vessels that have returned from the Middle East, looking for limpet mines, explosive devices which magnetically attach to the hulls of ships.

He’s examined nearly a hundred boats and hasn’t found one. Yet, he explained, the fact that our enemies know such searches take place deters them from placing mines in the first place.

<strong>‘TERRIFYING AND EXHILARATING’</strong>

After high school, Truelove had studied at Southern Illinois University and Kankakee Community College. An early goal of being a pilot was knocked out when it was discovered that he was partially color blind.

Then he found himself in the service. His grandfather, Edward Wayne Settles, had been aboard the USS Penguin when it was bombed, strafed and sunk near Guam in the opening days of World War II.

Settles would spend the war in a Japanese POW camp. Near starvation rations cut his weight in half, dropping him to less than 100 pounds. Truelove also had veterans uncle Charlie in the Navy and and uncle Dave in the Navy. He was inspired and encouraged to enlist.

For his first 10 years or so of service he was doing mainly desk work. His career was further slowed by a broken back, suffered when overturning a giant truck tire that bounced back at him. Recovery took two years.

Truelove wanted to do more. He wanted a sense of adventure. At Fort Sam Houston, he hooked up with a mentor who helped shepherd through the process on becoming a diver. He learned how to swim and began rigorous physical training, first at Great Lakes, Ill., and then at dive school in Panama City, Fla. He started with a class of 36. Six made it.

You would swim, then get sprayed off with cold water during the Polar Vortex. Under water, your mask and your tank would get purposefully ripped off. You had to keep your composure, find your gear, put it on and get it working.

“Terrifying and exhilarating,” Truelove said.

Ultimately mission training would include the experience of learning how to flip over the Artemis capsule in the water. Watching the real landing was surreal, Truelove said, sort of like a video game. There were three audible pops as Artemis descended and broke the sound barrier, eventually looking like a “bottlecap” coming down with three massive parachutes.

“It’s not too often you get to be an historical actor in the ceaseless progression of humanity,” Truelove posted.

Proud of his background, he is the son of the late James Truelove and Carolyn Settles Truelove. His mom has since relocated to Champaign. While growing up, Truelove played soccer and was involved in music at Herscher High. He was first chair in viola in the orchestra, played baritone sax in the marching band and sang in the chamber and show choir. He attended Kempton Church of the Nazarene and First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.

Now 35, he lives with his wife Yuliia, in Imperial Beach, Calif.

His youth, he said, built a sense of hard work and determination in him. He credits that, and great mentors he met in the military, for much of his success.

“Don’t let red tape beat you,” he said. “Find a way around it.”