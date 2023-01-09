Armour Road bridge project put on hold

BOURBONNAIS — The Armour Road bridge project, which began in April 2022, was halted late last year due to unforeseen circumstances, an Illinois Department of Transportation official said last week.

IDOT Public Information Officer Paul Wappel said in an email there are issues with the piers that support the bridge.

The problems are causing IDOT to redesign how the piers will be supported, Wappel said.

“From the soil-boring information we had at the time of the design, bedrock down in the railroad right-of-way was not found as anticipated, which has caused a whole new redesign of the drilled shaft and potentially the pier,” Wappel said.

The drilled shaft is a drilled hole filled with concrete and a spiral rebar cage to support the pier. It is done in lieu of pilings, Wappel said.

Canadian National Railway owns the railroad right-of-way.

The $5.9 million project started with the westbound lanes April 18. That side of the bridge has been demolished. Westbound traffic has been redirected over to the inside lane of the eastbound lanes.

The project was scheduled to be completed later this year.

Depending on the redesign, Wappel said the project could be completed in fall of this year or spring of 2024.

IDOT is also waiting on ComEd to raise a high-voltage powerline, Wappel said.

Bourbonnais officials said prior to the project’s start, the state planned to add 13-foot-wide outside lanes for bicycles and pedestrians.

Bourbonnais, which owns the roadway west of the bridge, also would add a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of the road that would run down to Mooney Drive.

The proposed bridge reconstruction project comes after the structure received a rating of eight out of 100 points for bridge quality within the past year. Last April, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said 100 is a rating given to a new bridge.

Bourbonnais Assistant Village Administrator Laurie Cyr said 11,000 vehicles travel over the bridge daily.