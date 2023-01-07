Where the sidewalk ends: Kankakee plans to connect Cobb sidewalk

KANKAKEE — For perhaps as long as there has been a Cobb Boulevard and sidewalks in Kankakee, there has been a missing segment of sidewalk along the road.

It appears that situation might be rectified this summer.

As part of Kankakee’s summer infrastructure program, the missing approximate three-block section of sidewalk along Cobb Boulevard — from South Lincoln Avenue to 185 feet west of Justine Drive — will be put in place.

City engineer Neil Piggush said at Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting that the missing segment in the 6th Ward would likely cost in the $140,000- to $150,000- range.

The project has not yet gone through final engineering.

Piggush said the project is anticipated to go out to construction companies in April or May. It is the city’s goal to have the project completed by no later than early fall.

Piggush said the project was brought to the city administration’s attention by 6th Ward city council members Kelly Johnson and Mike Cobbs.

“You drive past this location and really don’t realize there are no sidewalks,” Piggush said. “I think this is a great idea.”

In this area, it is certainly not uncommon to see people walking on Cobb Boulevard due to the lack of a sidewalk.

Cobbs, who had a long career as a Kankakee postman, knows these streets better than almost anyone. He said the missing sidewalk was always an issue with him.

He said when Johnson came into office this was a subject he brought to her. She agreed it needed to be corrected.

“Everyone loves Cobb Boulevard,” Cobbs said. “People love walking along Cobb. But when you are walking and then there is no sidewalk, you wonder what happened to the sidewalk here. Kelly and I teamed up on this.”

Johnson said the sidewalk through Beckman Park is being planned to run along the existing parking lot along Cobb.

“We have so many families in this neighborhood and when they walk they typically stop where the sidewalk ends,” she said. “They don’t go any further. We want people to be able to enjoy all the neighborhood.”

Piggush noted city sidewalks are 5 feet wide. He said due to some large trees which may be in the path of the sidewalk, provisions will be made to go around the trees.

“We will avoid any damage to the trees at all costs,” he said.

In this same area there is also not a sidewalk on the south side of Cobb. This project will not deal with the south side of the street.