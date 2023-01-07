Limestone woman honored for aiding husband in cardiac arrest

In August 1980 before saying “I do,” Donald and Susan Dytkiewicz made the vow of “in sickness and in health.”

Forty-two years later, on Nov. 15, 2022, that vow was put to the test when Donald, 66, became unresponsive at the dinner table.

Noticing that his pacemaker-defibrillator had gone off, but had not made him responsive, Susan, 59, quickly sprung to action and began CPR compressions on her husband right before calling 911.

Susan recalled that Denisse Hernandez was the 911 operator that night and she counted over the phone to help guide Susan through the compressions.

“I’m doing the compressions and I said, ‘…you can’t die on me, what am I going to tell those grandkids?’”

Less than five minutes later, a team of three paramedics from Limestone Township Fire Protection District, firefighter and paramedic James Johnson, firefighter and paramedic Nathan O’Conner and firefighter and EMT Luke Whalen — along with Kankakee Township Fire Chief Frank Hasik IV and Salina Fire Lt. Tim Regnier — were on site and took over on compressions before taking Donald, who was in cardiac arrest, to Ascension Saint Mary Hospital.

Donald was found to have a 99% blockage of his heart’s obtuse marginal vein. The blockage required two stents and several days in the hospital.

While it’s remarkable that Donald survived such build up, his survival is in large part due to the fact that Susan knew CPR, officials noted. Had she not immediately started compressions, it likely would have been too late when paramedics arrived.

<strong>MEDAL OF HONOR</strong>

Due to her quick reaction, Susan was honored with the Life Saving Award from the Limestone Township Fire Protection District. On Dec. 28, Donald and Susan visited the department to thank the crew members for their efforts.

Those involved with the call — including Hernandez, Johnson, O’Conner, Whalen and Hasik — were given the Life Saving Award medal for their efforts. Susan was surprised to also be a recipient.

“I was totally flabbergasted,” she said. “We came to the meeting because we just wanted to meet everybody and thank everybody. As I was telling the story, I started bawling my eyes out, and then they gave me [the medal].”

Limestone Fire Chief Ryan Bell spoke highly of his team’s efforts, saying the commendations “was a big thing to have happen. … It’s a big thing to those guys.”

Bell shared that everyone who received a Life Saving Award was also recognized by the Riverside EMS System and was presented with commendations.

Bell said that situations like these are why fire departments exist.

“This is the way it’s supposed to work,” Bell said. “The 911 dispatcher did a phenomenal job. She took somebody who had CPR training, who was doing it on a family member, and just coached her. While she’s doing that, her partners were paging us out.”

Right before the call came through, the Limestone team was heading to assist a cat stuck in a tree.

“They jumped in the ambulance and went and took care of this,” Bell said.

“This is why we train hard, this is why we fight to keep our staffing and our equipment,” he continued, noting that funding has become difficult in recent years nationwide, and three referendums to further funding in Limestone have been shot down.

Bell also gave credit to Kankakee County Communications Center as they helped aid in the Dytkiewiczs’ situation.

“All of this is because of everybody’s hard work, time and time again, it’s why we can produce great outcomes,” he said.

And, he noted, the cat stuck in the tree is also safe.

<strong>DON & SUE</strong>

The Dytkiewiczs moved to Limestone in 1987 and are parents to a son and daughter. They have an 11-year-old grandchild and two young grandchildren whom they love spending time with.

When discussing their family, Donald and Susan shared that this most recent experience wasn’t the first life-saving endeavor that took place in their home. When their daughter was 4 and was choking on a hot dog, Dad came to the rescue with the Heimlich maneuver.

Susan, an electrical design engineer, loves being outdoors and wakes up at 4 a.m. to walk or run.

Donald, an instrumentation technician, enjoys playing guitar and quickly got back to strumming after his release from the hospital.

When Susan saw Donald pick up the guitar, she thought to herself, “He’s gonna be OK.”

Donald said that having the ability to still play “gave me hope and courage.”

While there were some fractured ribs after the compressions and there’s a road ahead of physical therapy, Donald is doing well nearly eight weeks later.

When discussing the experience and how they’ve been affected in the aftermath, the couple became emotional.

“I’m thankful for everyone that helped me. I praise God everyday — I was before that, too,” Donald said. “And Saint Mary, I feel grateful to them because they’ve always given me great service.

“I feel wonderful, I’ve got [three grandkids] and I wanted to live for them.”

Donald said he will “praise my local fire station even more” and is happy to help how he can.

Overall, he said he plans to “carry on better than I was” and is “trying to slow down.”

The most important plan going forward?

“[I’ll] be really nice to my wife,” Donald said with a laugh.