KLASEY: Local POWs return home

In August and September, 1953, more than 3,500 American soldiers released from Korean War prison camps were reunited with their families. At least five of those former prisoners of war returned home to towns in the Kankakee area.

The POWs were repatriated during “Operation Big Switch,” a prisoner exchange following the July 27, 1953, Armistice Agreement signed by representatives of North Korea and the United Nations forces. The prisoner exchange involved almost 13,000 South Korean, American, British, and soldiers of several other nations held by the North Koreans, and nearly 76,000 North Korean and Chinese soldiers held in United Nations prison camps.

The local men who had been prisoners of war were Sgt. Glen Wilson, 23, of Bradley; Cpl. Edward Klimas, 27, also of Bradley; M/Sgt. Charles P. White, 21, of Essex; Sgt. Archie Edwards, 27, of Cullom, and Pfc. Earl E. Leppard, 25, of Watseka. Also released was a former Chebanse resident, Cpl. Robert M. Haram, 30, of Azusa, California.

Of the local soldiers, Cpl. Klimas had spent the longest time in a North Korean prison camp. He was captured on Dec. 3, 1950, and released 33 months later, on Aug. 20, 1953. He was the 24th American taken prisoner by the North Koreans.

Klimas had served in the U.S. Army in the final year of World War II, and had reenlisted in 1948. When the Korean War began on June 25, 1950, Klimas’ unit was sent to Korea. Following his capture, Klimas was listed as “missing in action” for two years. His family did not learn that he was alive and in a prison camp until December, 1952.

Tragically, Klimas’ mother died on Aug. 18, two days before his family received the news that he was being released. An article in the Kankakee Daily Journal on Aug. 23 noted that, “She had been ill for a year with a liver ailment, and prayed constantly that she would remain alive long enough to see her son again.”

The next-longest time as a POW was served by Klimas’ fellow Bradleyan, Sgt. Glen Wilson. On Feb. 13, 1951, he was captured and held for the next 30 months at a prison camp near the Yalu River. The camp housed more than 500 prisoners.

Wilson was the last of the Kankakee-area POWs to be released. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Wilson, learned of his impending release with a telephone call about 1 a.m. on Sept. 5, 1953. “At last! At last!” the Daily Journal reported as Mrs. Wilson’s reaction to the news. “It’s been a long time.”

When Wilson arrived at Chicago’s Midway Airport on Sept. 24, family members were waiting to escort him home. When their cars reached Peotone, they were met by some twenty vehicles and a state police escort. At the Wilson family home on Broadway, hundreds of friends and neighbors, as well as the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School band, were gathered to welcome the former prisoner home. Responding to a cry for a speech, Sgt. Wilson replied simply, “I didn’t expect all this.”

Cpl. Earl Leppard of Watseka became a prisoner only a month after arriving in Korea. The 25-year-old soldier was taken prisoner in April, 1951, and held for 28 months at Chang-Sang, the largest North Korean prison camp.

He became the cook for his camp group of 200 men, but told the Journal, “You wouldn’t want any of my recipes. In the first place, you need a big iron pot to cook everything in.” He said his days as a cook were over.

Leppard’s homecoming was somewhat different than that of most POWs — due to a mix-up, his family was not on hand to meet him when he arrived at Chicago’s Midway Airport on Sunday, Sept. 6. The resourceful soldier promptly hired a taxi for the 90-mile trip to Watseka.

Somehow, word of his impending arrival spread, and the taxi was met at Pittwood, north of Watseka, by a 75-car caravan. Led by a Watseka police car with siren and flashing lights, the caravan entered Leppard’s hometown to cheering spectators and a “Welcome Home, Earl” banner hung across the Iroquois River Bridge.

Essex native M/Sgt. Charles P. White became a North Korean prisoner on May 18, 1951, and was released Aug. 31, 1953, after 27 months as a prisoner. White, who had enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 16 with his mother’s permission, celebrated his 21st birthday only three days after his release.

White arrived in San Francisco, California, on Sept. 20, aboard one of the “freedom ships” returning released POWs to the United States. He was met by his mother, Mrs. Dorothy Shellby and one of his two sisters; they flew into Chicago, then returned to Essex. A homecoming celebration at the town’s Empire Hall was sponsored by the Essex Women’s Relief Corps and the Essex VFW post and auxiliary.

When Sgt. Archie Edwards of Cullom was captured by North Korean forces on Nov. 25, 1951, he was in the final year of his Korean tour of duty. A member of Battery C, 38th Field Artillery Battalion of the 2nd Division, Edwards was a veteran of eight years in the military.

His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Golden Edwards, learned of their son’s release from captivity about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 1953. The news came in a telephone call from one of their daughters-in-law, Mrs. Samuel Edwards of Dwight, who had heard it on the radio. A Sept. 1, 1953, article in the Kankakee Daily Journal observed, “The Edwards have eight boys and three girls so there will be a real party waiting when Archie comes home.”

The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, when North Korean troops invaded neighboring South Korea. When did the Korean War end?

Answer: Technically, the war has not ended, since a peace treaty has never been signed. Actual fighting ended, however, with the signing of an Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953.