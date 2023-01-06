Victory House, residential setting for addiction recovery, nears opening

KANKAKEE — A residential setting for men recovering from alcohol or drug addictions took a large step toward reopening its doors in Kankakee.

A conditional use permit for the halfway house, Victory House of Kankakee, was unanimously approved at Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting. The second and final vote on the permit is anticipated to take place at the council’s Jan. 17 meeting.

The site is in the city’s 1st Ward.

Located in the 2,500-square-foot dwelling owned by Robert Turco at 152 S. Greenwood Ave., the not-for-profit program had been in existence from 2007-2018 at the location, but had planned to move to 162 N. Washington Ave., which was being donated to them by the Diocese of Joliet.

However, that location was heavily damaged due to a fire. The program then planned to move into space along St. Joseph Avenue in east Kankakee, but that move did not take place.

The ministry has been operating without a location since 2018. Victory House is hoping that will all change. The organization hopes to be in the South Greenwood location in March.

It wasn’t until the planned return to South Greenwood that city officials discovered the group home never gained the needed conditional use permit.

The conditional use permit to operate a group home has been OK’d by the Kankakee Planning Board, but a final approval is needed by the city council.

Management of the home anticipates having eight to 10 occupants at the home. The men live at the location — typically for 18-24 months — work within the community and focus on their personal issues. The program is managed by Minister Mark Jones, of L’SOM Ministries.

L’SOM Ministries was founded in 1999. The program began as a street ministry.

It has returned to its street ministry roots the past four years due to its lack of a location.

“We’ve been homeless since 2018,” Jones said.

One of the stipulations the city has put in place, like it recently did when granting the conditional use permit to the former Pastor Ed Kannapel’s Gift of God shelter program along North Fifth Avenue, is the location must be equipped with a sprinkler system for fire protection.

The system is needed to meet code enforcement requirements.

Jones said early estimates are that the sprinkler system could cost $20,000 to $40,000. The organization does not have money on hand, he noted.

He added the Victory House does not receive any state or federal funding.

He noted plans are being developed to deal with that expense.

“I see drug-addicted people walking the streets all the time. No one else seems to see them. We are here and we are trying to help,” he said.

Asked if the program is limited to Kankakee-only residents, Jones said it is not.

“We will work with people who need help, regardless of where they are from. We work with people, as space allows, who seek help.”

The program has been endorsed by numerous individuals within Kankakee County’s judicial system and mental health programs.

Kankakee planning director Mike Hoffman noted the program, located immediately south of East Court Street, has not provided concerns for any occupants in the neighborhood. Hoffman said neighbors are in support of the program.