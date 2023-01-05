Restaurant to open in former Long John Silver's building in Bradley

BRADLEY — An oasis is about to make itself known along heavily-traveled North Kinzie Avenue.

The Oasis Grill, 253 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, owned by former Niro’s Gyros owner Aiman Kassar, of Monee, is anticipating having the new restaurant opened for business by late February or early March.

Plans to erect rooftop signage were unanimously approved by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday for the location, which had been the longtime home of Long John Silver’s fast food restaurant.

The sign variance is slated to gain its final approval from Bradley trustees on Monday.

The site has been vacant for about three years, and Kassar purchased the location in the summer of 2022. He estimates he will have invested about $200,000 into rehabbing the 2,800-square-foot business site.

Prior to the meeting, Kassar explained the former Niro’s location, 275 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, which is across the street from Olivet Nazarene University, was simply not large enough to operate his business.

Niro’s was an estimated 1,100 square feet.

He said he is excited about the plans Bradley has been discussing regarding upgrades to the Kinzie Avenue corridor and thinks his business will fit in perfectly with the surrounding restaurants as well as the large traffic flow in this area.

“I just needed a bigger place,” Kassar said. “This location has so much of what I needed. I love the easy access this location provides to customers. I’m close to other fast-food locations and the visibility here is great.”

The Kinzie location also features a drive-thru.

The South Main Street Niro’s location closed about three months ago, and Kassar set his sights on needed renovations of his new location. He anticipates hiring 15 full- and part-time employees.

The restaurant, which will have seating for as many as 75 customers, will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The business will be closed Sunday.

Kassar had also operated a Kentucky Fried Chicken for several years in Monee. That location was sold in 2014.

In addition, he operated the Great Steak & Potato restaurant in the Northfield Square mall for many years.

The Bradley village administration has developed plans for bringing a new look to the Kinzie Avenue [Illinois Route 50] corridor. A chief component of the plan is to make the area more pedestrian friendly, which is anticipated to bring more business to the restaurants and shops.

Regarding the former Long John Silver’s site, Kassar has already put a fresh coat of light gray paint to the former yellow property as well as a new roof, upgraded parking lot and many interior upgrades.

“I just want to make this really classy,” he said. “I’m really excited.”

Like the former Niro’s, he said the site will most certainly feature gyros, as well as a wide selection of hamburgers, fish sandwiches, chicken wings, Italian beef and sausage, Greek spinach pies, hot dogs, chili dogs and numerous other items.