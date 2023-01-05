Bourbonnais trustees approve two road projects

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Village Board approved two resolutions to reconstruct one-mile portions of West 5000N Road and West 6000N Road between U.S. Route 45-52 and Career Center Road during Tuesday's board meeting.

Kankakee Valley Construction Co. was awarded the 5000N Road project with a bid of $351,109. Gallagher Asphalt Construction, of Thornton, was the only other bidder at $384,386.

Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said the engineer’s estimate for the project was $388,206.

For the 6000N Road project, Kankakee Valley Construction Co. won with a bid of $352,621. Gallagher’s bid was $389,870.

The engineer’s estimate for the project was $398,732.

Funding for the two projects comes from the state’s Rebuild Illinois program, Van Mill said.

“They are both tar and chip, and they need improvements,” he said. “Residents have been asking for this for several years.”

The projects include an asphalt overlay, ditch and storm sewer improvements, and shoulder work.

“We’ve done a lot with our north-south roads, so the east-west ones need attention,” Van Mill said. “We’ve had development in that area on 5000N Road and 6000N Road has the interchange, so the upgrades of those roads are critical.”