Marion resigns from dual role with Manteno village, chamber

MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce president and CEO and village of Manteno marketing and community relations director, Sarah Marion, is stepping out of her dual role and is looking forward to launching her own organizational consulting business, according to a news release from Marion and the village of Manteno.

Marion has opted to give the village and chamber board, the organization and its membership a resignation with adequate time to fill her position and allowing for an easy transition process. Marion’s last day will be March 1.

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve the village, chamber, its membership and the business community. I hold this job so dear to my heart, so it was not an easy decision to close this chapter,” Marion said in the release.

“The village of Manteno will always hold a special place in my heart as my hometown. I am proud of this community and consider myself lucky to have played a part in bringing the businesses and community together through family-friendly events as well as supporting our small businesses. This role has helped me grow personally and professionally as an individual,” Marion continued.

Chamber Chair Josh Stauffenberg stated in the release, “As much as I hate to see her go, I fully support Sarah in following her dreams to start her own business,” in response to Marion’s decision to leave.

Marion originally accepted her dual role with both the village and chamber in June 2016. Since her employment, the chamber has seen 44% growth in membership, hired a membership services director and has overseen years of community events and programs, including Oktoberfest, Rockin’ on the Square, Christmas in Manteno, Jr. Chamber of Commerce and more.

She completed the US Chamber’s four-year Institute of Organization Management in 2022, was named in the Kankakee County Chamber’s 40 Under 40 in 2019 and serves on the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties’ board of directors as well as the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives’ board.

“Sarah will truly be missed; we wish her all the best,” Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said in the release.

With Marion’s resignation comes an opportunity for the chamber and village to select the next president and CEO and marketing and community relations director. Marion said she “will help onboard her predecessor for a smooth transition.”

Information on the application process is expected soon from the village.

A full copy of Marion’s letter to the chamber membership read as follows:

"After careful consideration, I have made the decision to step out of my dual role as the Manteno Chamber President and CEO and Village of Manteno Marketing and Community Relations Director, to pursue my dream in starting my own organizational consulting business. I plan to help transition the Village and Chamber with a lengthy resignation notice to best serve the membership and the community. My final date working as a staff member will be March 1, 2023.

"I have every intention of remaining active within our community and will remain supportive to both the Village and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, its board of directors, the membership and the business community. After serving in this role for over six years, I consider you all close like family — I am so blessed to have been given the chance to work and learn from each one of you.

"The village and chamber have made great strides and that is because of the years of dedication and support of Mayor [Tim] Nugent and the Village and Chamber boards. I am ever grateful, and I hope that the love for this community has shown through my work."

— Sarah Marion