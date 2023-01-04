Daily Journal alters daily service

In an effort to deal with the rapidly changing consumer habits as well as the spiraling costs associated with printing a newspaper, the Daily Journal is altering the format in which the daily news product is delivered to its valued customers.

Beginning the week of Jan. 9, the Journal will publish and provide a printed newspaper for its readers on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, meaning the newspaper will provide an e-edition-only newspaper on Tuesday and Thursday.

The company has been expanding its digital product for the past several years. The Journal has been averaging more than 1.2 million monthly online views for the past 12 months.

With this move is a change in the company’s long-standing platform; it is an alteration which has been in the planning stage for the past few years.

Sally Hendron, executive vice president of the Journal, noted current subscribers — by an overwhelming margin — find the digital product “extremely valuable to their everyday needs.”

The Journal can be accessed at daily-journal.com and the e-edition at <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/e-edition" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/e-edition/</a>.

“With more than 1.2 million monthly online page views, the Journal has decided to expand its online footprint and service offering to subscribers and advertisers with 24-hour, seven-day-a-week access in 2023,” said Hendron.

“Our expanded digital footprint is a true community service that allows the readers to have both national and local news at home as well as on the go,” Hendron added. “We look forward to continuing being your leader in news for the Kankakee County region and beyond.”

The Daily Journal has been the Kankakee County region’s chief source of community news since 1903.