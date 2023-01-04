Bourbonnais homes raising money through light display

Holiday spirit is still alive and well in Bourbonnais.

A dancing holiday lights show programmed to music on Argyle Lane North is raising funds and awareness for a good cause for a second year at resident Justin Munson’s home.

After the inaugural year of raising money for Lurie Children’s Hospital, this year’s inspiration came from the same cul-de-sac.

Twelve-year-old Ethen Huntley, of Limestone, who battles Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, frequently visits his grandmother, Lisa Huntley, a nearby neighbor of Munson’s.

As of Tuesday, $1,160 has been raised for Ethen, and the lights will continue through Thursday evening.

Viewers can tune in to 88.1 FM and choose to donate to the GoFundMe set up in relation, <a href="https://gofund.me/76bfaedc" target="_blank">gofund.me/76bfaedc</a>.

“We can’t thank Justin and his family enough for choosing Ethen this year,” Lisa said. The gesture resonated throughout the family, she added.

“Not a lot of people are willing to go this far for other people,” Ethen’s dad, Kevin Huntley, said. “It means a lot.”

When asked what he thought of his neighbor’s gesture, Ethen said, “It made me feel good.”

Lisa said all the money will go towards Ethen’s wheelchair that is on order, which can range from $60,000 to $80,000. A past fundraiser, shared through the “<a href="https://www.facebook.com/Ethensarmy" target="_blank">Ethens Army” Facebook Page</a>, enabled the family to buy a handicap van to help Ethen travel more comfortably.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a rare, genetic condition that primarily affects boys and is characterized by irreversible, progressive muscle damage and weakness. It is caused by errors in the dystrophin gene that prevents cells from making dystrophin. Without it, muscles cells that are damaged are replaced with scar tissue and fat in a process called fibrosis.

Over time, children with Duchenne will develop problems walking, breathing and eventually, the heart and breathing muscles stop working. This deadly disease is not curable.

Munson said his own experience with an incurable disease is what inspired him to begin programming the light shows to raise money for charities, as well as choose Ethen as the focus this year.

Diagnosed at age 7 with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune and inflammatory disease, Munson said growing up with a disease that limits a child’s actions, including the need for surgeries, can be difficult.

“Our goal is to raise money for his family to ease the [burden of] bills so they can focus on providing the happiest childhood to Ethen,” Munson said.

The show, for which the planning and programming begins in May, was joined by Munson’s neighbor, Dawn Levy, who purchased programmable, LED lights to lend to Munson’s cause and creativity.

The funds raised were doubled this year compared to last. It’s a project he hopes to continue to grow in his neighborhood.

This year, Munson programmed two shows, with the second one beginning after Christmas and being dedicated to Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Sgt. Tyler Bailey of the Bradley Police Department.

There’s a moment of silence every 15 minutes during the show in memory of Sgt. Rittmanic.

On <a href="https://www.facebook.com/justin.munson2" target="_blank">his Facebook page</a>, Munson encourages viewers to nose up to the curb at 1433 Argyle Lane N. and tune in. Cash donations will also be accepted at the door through Thursday night.

For an aerial video of the lights, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/38v7sp5a" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/38v7sp5a</a>.

<strong>A little more about Ethen</strong>

Ethen is the son of Kevin Huntley and Maddee Turrell. He is in fourth grade at Limestone Middle School where his best friends help him navigate school. He has an Australian Shepard dog named Cedar and his favorite thing is Star Wars. He loves Legos, watching cooking shows on YouTube and animal videos. His favorite color is green and he has three sisters, Gracelen, Lillien and Jaxlen.

His journey and future fundraisers are documented on the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/Ethensarmy" target="_blank">EthensArmy Facebook page</a>, updated by his ‘gaga’ Lisa Huntley.