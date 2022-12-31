Year in Review: Daily Journal's top stories of 2022

A phrase often used in the world of journalism is “the news never sleeps.” This is true year after year, and 2022 was no exception.

Take a look back at the some of the top stories that happened locally over the last 12 months.

<strong>Bradley police shooting, 1 year later</strong>

The Dec. 29, 2021, shooting that claimed the life of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounded Bradley Sgt. Tyler Bailey remained at the forefront in 2022.

In January, Rittmanic was laid to rest.

Bailey returned home for the first time since the shooting the day before Thanksgiving.

Both events drew many people standing along roadsides as the processions made their way.

There were many fundraisers for both officers as well as their families.

Rittmanic’s wife, Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, and fellow officers visited several ceremonies honoring her at the local, state and national level.

The two people arrested and charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with murder and attempted murder in this case, Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris, made several court appearances over the course of the past 12 months and are awaiting trial.

<strong>Kankakee County Courthouse shooting verdict</strong>

Miguel Andrade agreed to plead guilty to the charge of reckless discharge of a firearm in regard to his part in the August 2021 shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse.

He had been charged with second-degree murder.

According to the plea agreement, Andrade was sentenced to 800 days, with an additional day’s credit for each day served. He had served 405 days since his arrest and was released.

Miguel Andrade and his cousin, Victor Andrade, were leaving the courthouse along with Andre Glass in August 2021 when Antonio Hernandez approached them near the intersection of East Merchant Street and South Harrison Avenue and opened fire, according to police.

Victor Andrade and Hernandez both died in the fight. Glass was shot but survived.

Miguel Andrade ran to their vehicle, grabbed a rifle and ran after Hernandez. Andrade shot and killed Hernandez, according to police.

Victor Andrade was at the courthouse that day for a court appearance on charges of criminal sexual abuse and possessing child pornography.

In September, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the office of Chicago attorney Cierra Norris, who represented Andrade.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the city of Kankakee, members of its police department, the Kankakee County sheriff and officers of the department.

The lawsuit argues that the defendants were “willful and wanton through a course of actions or omissions which showed an indifference to or conscious disregard for the safety of others.”

<strong>President Biden visits Kankakee County farm</strong>

President Joe Biden was a guest in May on the Kankakee farm of Jeff and Gina O’Connor.

The president touted the continued importance of the nation’s agricultural might.

Biden listed two needed movements to boost the agricultural system not only in Kankakee County, but the nation.

First, he stressed the need to lower fertilizer costs, which had sharply increased before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but are became three-times the normal costs. Second, he, as well as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, stressed the need for farmers to have access to crop insurance for double-cropping soybeans after the wheat harvest.

On a steamy, hot day more suited for late July or early August rather than mid May, Biden and Vilsack — the former governor of Iowa — along with U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, toured the O’Connor farm and then addressed an audience of 50 family, friends and local and state dignitaries as well as numerous state and national media members.

<strong>November’s general election</strong>

• The voters of Kankakee spoke loud and clear when it came to the ballot question regarding whether Kankakee should be allowed to retain its home rule governing authority. The answer was a resounding “Yes.”

More than three of every four votes cast in November’s election were in favor of the city retaining this power it has had since 1970.

• Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, a Republican, retained his seat in District 26, holding off a challenge from William “Woody” Umphrey, an independent, in November’s general election.

• Voters in the village of Bourbonnais defeated a referendum asking to add 1 cent to its local sales tax. Village officials asked voters if they wanted the increase. The funds raised by the increase would have allowed the village to rebate a homeowner’s property taxes paid to the village.

• For a fifth time since 2020, Bourbonnais Township Fire Protection District voters defeated a proposed tax increase that district officials said were needed to fund new federal and state mandates, replace aging equipment and add more full-time staff to the increasing number of calls for service.

<strong>Bourbonnais Community Campus breaks ground</strong>

In mid-November, Bourbonnais village officials embarked on the construction phase of the Community Campus at Robert Goselin Park.

The campus will feature a two-sided stage, lawn seating, a splash pad and an improved Safety Town for children.

It will be a place for not only village residents to enjoy, but visitors from Kankakee County and places further away.

“We are breaking ground for the future of Bourbonnais and the region,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said during his remarks on Nov. 16.

The campus is scheduled to be open in 18 months, in time for the 2024 Friendship Festival.

<strong>Kankakee District 111 issues; Walters announces pending retirement</strong>

Kankakee District 111 officials dealt with several events during the year.

• Superintendent Genevra Walters announced her plans to retire at the close of the 2023-24 school year, two years earlier than she previously planned. Walters has been in her position since 2014.

A native of Kankakee, Walters graduated from Kankakee High School in 1986 and had worked for District 111 prior to returning to become superintendent, with past jobs including social worker, assistant principal for KHS, and principal for Mark Twain Elementary.

• John Donovan, a first-year math teacher who started at Kankakee High School in August, was terminated by the school board in November after he used the N-word during a confrontation with a student on Oct. 20. The incident was caught on video by students in the classroom.

Walters confirmed that a few weeks prior to the video, Donovan had thrown a book at this student, which prompted the verbal confrontation on Oct. 20.

• Kankakee School District 111 approved bringing its busing system in-house for the 2023-24 school year. The district is not renewing its contract with Illinois Central School Bus Company.

Transportation issues were evident from the first day of this school year, when roughly a third of bus routes were down drivers. Some parents said their children’s buses were late or never arrived.

Halfway through the school year, busing troubles continued.

<strong>Part of SAFE-T Act ruled unconstitutional</strong>

A portion of the heavily-debated Pretrial Fairness Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act bill — was ruled as unconstitutional this week by Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington of the 21st Judicial Circuit.

The decision by the Kankakee County-based circuit judge came just two days before the Pretrial Fairness Act was set to go into effect across Illinois.

Cunnington’s 36-page ruling upheld the other provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

The portions of the law struck down by Cunnington will now likely be brought before the Illinois Supreme Court as state leadership have vowed to appeal Cunnington's ruling.

Ending the current cash bail system was one of several provisions in the Pretrial Fairness Act.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey filed a lawsuit in September arguing the act was unconstitutional.

That lawsuit and 64 more filed by state’s attorneys for other counties were consolidated into the Kankakee one.

<strong>Beckman Harbor remains closed</strong>

Beckman Harbor will remain closed until 2024 as work begins on replacing the east wall of the harbor that collapsed in 2021.

Kankakee Valley Park District officials approved paying $79,080 to Piggush Engineering of Bourbonnais to replace the wall, which is the first of two phases.

The firm will design, prepare the bids and manage the project.

KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said bids should go out in January with construction set for spring 2023.

Commissioners approved paying Piggush Engineering $27,480 for Phase II of the project at River Road Complex, which is to construct a road from the campground to the boat launch.

<strong>Mega solar farm in west Kankakee County</strong>

The Heritage Prairie Solar Farm, which will be built on 3,700 acres of leased farmland near Essex in western Kankakee County, got its approval from the Kankakee County Board in November.

Construction on the $500 million project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024, and the solar farm’s footprint will take up 1,600 acres of the total farmland. The commercial operation would begin in the latter part of 2025.

<strong>Housing the homeless; Fortitude, Vets home, Gift of God</strong>

Kankakee alderman granted the Gift of God Ministries its needed permit to operate its homeless shelter facility in Kankakee, but council members made it clear shelter locations must be spread around to all county communities.

The facility had been operated for 13 years in the 600 block of North Fifth Avenue by its founder, Pastor Ed Kannapel. However, Kannapel died in 2021 and the program, which he started in 2008, was halted after his death.

There are two pending shelter sites with the planned Fortitude Community Outreach complex, in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, and the 14-unit residence for homeless military veterans at 210-214 S. Washington Ave.

Fortitude is currently operating its shelter in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School property in the 200 block of South Dearborn Avenue in the city’s 2nd Ward.

Fortitude needs to gain up to $600,000 of additional funding in order to begin construction of its new site, anticipated to cost about $1.2 million.

The homeless military veterans residence is in the process of being rehabbed by the Kankakee County Housing Authority and is anticipated to be ready for occupants in 2023.