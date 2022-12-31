'This is heartwarming': Family, friends share words of Rittmanic

BRADLEY — One year ago, the parking lot in and around the Comfort Inn was filled with the flashing lights of police cars and ambulances.

On Thursday, however, one year to the minute the tragic events unfolded, there were pulsating lights.

These lights were from battery-operated candles being held by law enforcement officers, family and friends of the late Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and people who just wanted to show support for the fallen officer.

One of the about 200 candleholders was Emma Burton, of Crescent City, a town about 25 miles from Bradley.

A former 911 dispatcher for the Champaign Police Department, Burton held a U.S. flag in one hand and the candle in the other.

She said she was in Bradley on this night to simply show support for not only the Rittmanics, but also Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey, who was seriously wounded in the Dec. 29, 2021, shooting at the Comfort Inn property.

“I’m here to support the families and law enforcement,” she explained, noting she has a strong connection to law enforcement as her brother was an Illinois State Police trooper.

Another candle was held by Paula Dionne, a cousin to Rittmanic.

“I can’t believe it has been a year,” Dionne said only moments before participants were asked to turn the candles on. “A tragic loss. But this is heartwarming.

“This touches your heart,” Dionne went on. “It’s wonderful to see so many people. I knew there would be some people here, but … I miss her.”

Held in the western portion of the Comfort Inn property, participants could see traffic flowing past along Illinois Route 50. Comfort Inn management allowed the vigil to be held on the property.

Mickey O’Hara, a classmate of Rittmanic’s at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, stood in the background. He said he just wanted to be on hand to show support.

Jim Byrne, of Bradley, was one of the first to arrive.

He said it was important for the community to come together to honor the officer’s memory.

While family and close friends continue to struggle with the grieving process, Byrne also believes the community is struggling with that phase as well.

“This has been on everyone’s mind for a year,” he said. “I came out here to show respect. This community is still hurting. You can still see the sorrow.”

On this day, Byrne said he paused for a moment when the clock turned to 3 p.m. He said that is the time Rittmanic and Bailey would have begun their afternoon shift.

How could they have ever imagined what was to unfold, Byrne wondered.

“When each of us goes to work, we all expect that we are going to return home,” he said.

Some participates struggled to share their thoughts or their reasons why they turned out on the damp, windy night. They could only say this was the place they needed to be, that it was important to be here.

“I’m here to support them and represent the community,” said Tracy Harwell, of Bradley, who said she was a friend to Rittmanic. “It’s very important for us to be here.”