KLASEY: St. George church burns, 1959

“One of Kankakee County’s most beautiful and historic Catholic churches is a charred ruin today,” the Kankakee Daily Journal informed readers in its edition on Wednesday, July 15, 1959.

St. George church, built in 1872 using limestone quarried from the bed of the Kankakee River, went up in flames late Tuesday afternoon. “The flames were first noticed by Lionel Ruel, nearby farmer who was working in the fields,” reported the newspaper. At about the same time, the church’s pastor, The Rev. John Lynch, “ran from his adjacent rectory and found the sacristy ablaze. This was about 4:30 p.m.”

A crew of painters was working on the exterior wood trim at the front of the church at the time. The fire apparently started in a small room at the rear of the church where the painters’ supplies were stored.

Firefighters from Bourbonnais, about six miles to the southwest, responded quickly, and were soon reinforced by units from Bradley, Manteno, Kankakee, Aroma Park, Grant Park and Momence. The efforts to fight the fire were hampered by lack of a large water supply — the nearest source of water was Exline Creek, about one-quarter mile to the west.

“A temporary earthen dam was thrown up across the creek to provide plenty of water for pumps,” noted the Journal, but the delay was fatal. “By the time hoses were run from the creek to the church, the structure was beyond saving.”

The 87-year-old church building had recently undergone extensive decoration. The Journal reported that it “was known for the beauty of its interior, with carved woodwork and paintings at the stations of the cross…. The entire interior was destroyed.”

A dramatic moment in the fight against the fire was the fall of the church’s tall spire. The Journal described the incident: “The concrete and wood spire of the church posed a danger to firefighters for a time. Flames finally ate through the wooden supports, and it crashed down in front of the building.”

Other structures belonging to the St. George parish — the adjacent rectory, convent and school building, as well as the parish hall across the road — were not damaged. Homeowners in the tiny rural town near the church “kept busy with garden hoses putting out burning embers on roofs.”

The church that burned in 1959 was the fifth structure to bear the name “St. George.” The first was a small wooden mission chapel erected in 1848 to serve the needs of French-Canadian settlers in what was then a part of Will County. A larger wooden chapel was built in 1854.

It was replaced by a combination wood and stone structure in 1858. Until 1860, when the Rev. Epiphanie Lapointe become the first resident pastor, the St. George parish was served by priests from Maternity Church in Bourbonnais.

In January, 1869, the first stone church building was erected at St. George. It fell victim to a severe storm, collapsing in April of the same year. The fifth church (and second stone building) at St. George was completed in 1872, and lasted until the 1959 fire.

Once the flames were extinguished, thoughts of the pastor and his parishioners turned to rebuilding. Father John Lynch vowed to rebuild the historic church, even though the estimated $150,000 to $200,000 loss was not completely covered by insurance.

Although the interior had been gutted and the roof had fallen in, the stone walls of the building were declared structurally sound. This allowed rebuilding to be completed in 14 months — the reconstructed church was dedicated on Sept. 18, 1960. The Journal noted that, “…the old roof, which rested on pillars, has been replaced by a roof resting on laminated arches. A new belfry and steeple complete the exterior of the new church.”

“Interior of the church is wholly modern,” continued the Journal article on the church dedication. “Three altars in the sanctuary and the communion rail are made of Botticino marble. Over the main altar is a bronze canopy, in which recessed lights have been placed for the direct illumination of the altar…. Statues of the Immaculate Conception and of St. Joseph are set on oaken pedestals over each side altar.”

Dedication ceremonies for the church drew a large crowd of parish members, as well as large numbers of priests and nuns from surrounding Kankakee County communities, Joliet and Chicago. The Most Rev. Martin D. McNamara, bishop of the Joliet Diocese, officiated at the dedication, while the Rt. Rev. Msgr. Romeo Blanchette, a native of St. George, celebrated the dedication Mass.

At the time of the 1959 church fire, St. George was a small rural parish serving 50 to 75 families; today, some 60 years later, the growth of residential subdivisions in the area has increased the parish membership to approximately 300 families.

St. George native Romeo Blanchette, who celebrated the dedication Mass of the reconstructed church, went on to a high position in the Catholic church. What was that position?

Answer: Bishop of the Diocese of Joliet. On July 19, 1966, he became the second bishop to lead the diocese, which had been formed in 1948. He succeeded Bishop Martin D. McNamara.