Family of Rittmanic holds one-year vigil in sergeant's honor

On Dec. 29, 2021, dozens of first responders and news cameras flooded the parking lot of Comfort Inn & Suites on Illinois Route 50 in response to tragedy.

On the same night one year later, the same groupings — along with members of the community — came back to the same spot to pay tribute to the aforementioned tragedy in which the life of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was taken, and the life of Sgt. Tyler Bailey was forever altered.

The family of Rittmanic, headed by sister Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme and niece Jennifer Johnson Whitaker, gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor their loved one’s life.

“A lot of people had questions why we chose to hold this event tonight, in this location,” Whitaker said. “Kathy and I went back and forth talking about that. We both live locally, we both pass this location everyday, and it’s been hard.

“We chose this location because we wanted to take the power back for the community, for us. … To show, if you look around, everybody pulling together.”

A crowd of 200 stood in the parking lot with battery-operated candles that lit up blue — the color behind the badge.

“We want to thank everybody for being here today and proving that there’s more good than evil [and] that we support and back our blue family,” said Rittmanic-Emme.

The vigil began at 9:30 p.m., mere minutes before the time the call came in that took Rittmanic’s and Bailey’s attention.

“If it starts raining tonight, it’s Marlene looking down [and] crying because she knows how much people loved her,” said Kankakee resident Chris Hendrickson ahead of the vigil’s start.

“She was an angel and touched many lives,” added Allie Zimmerman.

Rittmanic-Emme and Whitaker took turns at the microphone, paying their respects to “our hero.”

In between remarks were a number of songs, either performed live or played over a speaker. Detective Kathryn Novak, of the Bradley Police Department, recited a poem published by Rittmanic that begins with “The color we bleed is that of deep blue, the blood that is shed is without asking for who.”

During the final song, “Dancing in the Sky,” the crowd was asked to hold their lights to the sky.

While the event was held by the Rittmanic family, they encouraged that the crowd remember the Bailey family at this one-year mark.

“The support from the community means more than you could ever know,” Whitaker said. “But, while we’re remembering Marlene, don’t forget to honor Tyler. It’s two families healing in two totally different ways.

“We’re proud of him, we support him — an incredibly strong, amazing man. And I know Marlene is with him every day; the improvements he’s continuing to make, she’s cheering him on.”

As the vigil came to a close, a Bradley ambulance drove with its lights on down Route 50, reminding the crowd of the continued work by the area’s first responders.

On Friday, the family and a group of first responders held a private memorial in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium. In attendance was Rittmanic’s wife, Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, as well as Bailey and his wife, Sydney Bailey.