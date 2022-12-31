2022 Year in Photos: Moments in time

Gathering photos for this collection each December always gives me some much needed time to reflect on the events of the past year.

As I sit at the computer, I'm transported back to every story I documented and emotion I felt as I look at the subjects and events I've had the privilege of photographing.

I find myself grinning from ear to ear at the happy and quirky images, as well as reliving the sorrow and sympathy upon reviewing the solemn and difficult ones.

It's a rollercoaster I wouldn't trade for anything because I am still forever in awe that I get to do this. I get to freeze moments in time that will forever tell a little piece of the story of us — a community.

And while moments are fleeting and we cannot change the past, looking back at a photograph and feeling the emotions once more is like a beautiful swan song to life being lived.