Year in Review: Comings and goings

Every year brings about change. While change sometimes can be bittersweet or even difficult, it also opens the door for opportunity.

During the course of 2022, several changes happened around Kankakee County. The following list recaps some of the year's biggest changes.

<strong>LOVE CLOSES AFTER 45 YEARS</strong>

The handmade wooden sign adorning the wall behind the counter at Bob and Zandra Cross’ religious goods store, Love Christian Center, seems a fitting encapsulation of what has carried the Kankakee couple through the past 45 years.

A decades-old gift from a friend, the sign displays the first word of the name of their business in bold, golden-yellow letters — “LOVE.”

The “love” shared between the couple — now in their 80s and as they prepared to retire and close shop at the end of this past September — is evident as they stand side by side beneath the sign, effortlessly recreating a pose for a photo that ran in the Daily Journal in 1990.

The “love” the couple have for their Catholic faith is also front and center as they reminisce about opening the store in 1977, despite having little business knowledge, in order to follow a “calling” to serve God.

“I feel like we’ve done everything that we could do,” Bob said.

Love Christian Center, specializing in Christian books, gifts, art and church supplies, has been at 249 S. Schuyler Ave. for the past 30 years.

“It’s uplifting gifts, too, for just about every occasion,” Bob said, as he noted the store had been the go-to place locally for gifts to celebrate all of the Catholic sacraments, such as a child’s First Communion.

“Everything from a baptism to a death and everything in between,” he said.

The store first opened at 166 E. Merchant Street in the former Africano’s Gift Shop, which sold tourist trinkets and some religious items.

<strong>MAJESTIC BUILDING UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP</strong>

When an opportunity knocks, the door must be opened.

At least that is the case for business partners and Bourbonnais residents Marci Sadler and Ken Lundquist when it came to their Sept. 30 purchase of the about 30,000-square-foot Burfield + Remington building at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee.

Formerly known as The Majestic, the property was purchased by Sadler and Lundquist and three other business partners — Dylan Cote, of Bradley, and Cassie and Anthony Verch, of Hampton, Minn. — for $825,000.

The new developers are gaining information, sketching plans and tossing ideas around as to what this property can be, as they set course to bring new life to this downtown mainstay.

The property had been owned by Terrance Hooper and his sister, Amy Rauch Papineau, since early 2018. They will continue to run the indoor theater/banquet venue.

<strong>KANKAKEE LIBRARY DIRECTOR RETIRES</strong>

Since December 2008, Kankakeean Steve Bertrand had been director of the 41,000-square-foot Kankakee Public Library.

On Dec. 1, Bertrand checked out for the final time.

The 56-year-old Bishop McNamara Catholic High School grad ended a 25-year career with the city library.

“Fourteen years is long enough to run an organization like this,” Bertrand said when he announced his plans in June to the full city council.

“I think it will be good for the library to get new energy,” he said.

Bertrand said he will remain right here in Kankakee.

Bertrand began his Kankakee Public Library career in 1997 as the reference librarian. He worked his way through the positions and became director upon the departure of then-library director Cindy Fuerst in late 2008.

<strong>GOLF COURSES CHANGE OWNERS</strong>

Kamden Kaufman, who grew up in Cissna Park, is part of the new family ownership of Shamrock Golf Course, nestled along the Kankakee River with the right amount of mature trees and just off Illinois Route 17 in St. Anne, 6 miles east of Kankakee.

“Working on a golf course was always something I was interested in, but being an owner-operator was a dream, something I would have never thought of,” he said.

Kaufman, 30, graduated from Cissna Park High School and then went to Illinois State University where he earned a degree in recreation management. While at ISU, he completed an internship at Railside Golf Club in Gibson City. It sparked his interest in golf management.

The Kaufmans opened the course in April, having bought the course from Matt and Tricia Surprenant, who owned the course for a number of years.

When the village of Manteno sold the Manteno Golf Club in February, the prospects for the 18-hole course to reopen were favorable.

The course reopening anytime in the immediate future is unlikely now, according to new owners Alexander Real Properties LLC of Bourbonnais, which paid $600,000 for the property through a bid process.

"We did let the [village] know that we’re not intending to open it at this time,” said Matt Alexander, who is the son of Jerry and Nancie Alexander, the principal owners. “We had higher hopes. … It’s just not financially viable. We were going to have to put way too much into it to make it work. It’s not the way we had hoped and anticipated.”

<strong>YOHNKA TO GUIDE RIVERWALK</strong>

A familiar face was tabbed as the person to direct the fundraising effort for the Currents of Kankakee riverwalk development.

Bill Yohnka, of Kankakee, was hired by the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the not-for-profit organization leading the development effort. The organization announced the selection in October.

The group had been seeking to fill the position since late spring.

Yohnka, who had been the community engagement specialist for Kankakee School District 111 since May 2017, was selected from a group of five applicants during the second round of interviews.

He will earn a salary of $87,500.

Yohnka resigned his school position to take this job.

Before his tenure with Kankakee schools, he had served nearly 10 years as the economic development director for the city of Kankakee.

<strong>WILKEN RESIGNS AS TOURISM BOARD DIRECTOR</strong>

Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Staci Wilken presided over her last board of directors meeting on July 20.

Wilken’s resignation came following a June 15 board meeting in which she used inappropriate language toward KCCVB member and Bradley representative, Jamie Boyd.

Wilken, who has been the organization’s executive director since 2016, resigned July 5.

During her regular report to the board, Wilken called it a “strange day.”

“I choose to celebrate the six years I have been executive director, not what has transpired the past three weeks,” Wilken said.

Nicole Gavin was hired as interim director.

<strong>CLARK OUSTED FROM PARK DISTRICT POST</strong>

Hollice Clark’s tenure as executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District ended in January.

Clark’s contract was set to end April 30 after the board voted 4-0 on Sept. 1, 2021, not to renew his contract. Clark had served as the park district’s executive director since April 30, 2007. Although the board had until Dec. 1 to decide on renewal of the contract, it chose to make the decision three months early.

Clark said that he received a letter from the district on Jan. 7 that stated he would receive the remainder of his pay through April 30, but that his services were no longer needed.

The board voted 4-0 in a special meeting on Jan. 12, authorizing its attorney to draw up the separation agreement. Both parties must sign the agreement for it to become official.

<strong>ICE DETAINEES LEAVE JEROME COMBS </strong>

The remaining U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees who were being housed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee were transferred out Feb. 4, said Mike Downey, Kankakee County Sheriff.

That day, the remaining nine inmates were transferred, marking the end of the ICE detention program in Kankakee County. At one point, the county had housed as many as 180 ICE detainees, Downey said.

At the first of the year, there were about 50 detainees remaining at the jail.

“Obviously, with COVID, it has been kind of a gradual reduction,” Downey said. “Mostly because of COVID … and because of the administration in Washington, D.C., that it isn’t housing as many people anymore either.”

The transfer of the inmates out of Kankakee County’s jail was put in motion in August of 2021, when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Way Forward law prohibiting counties from having agreements with ICE to house immigrants who had entered the U.S. illegally. It went into effect Jan. 1, and the law also prohibits any future agreements.

Kankakee County joined a lawsuit filed by McHenry County in federal court, challenging the law. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in Chicago granted a temporary stay of the order Dec. 30 for 14 days, pending an appeal.

The court then denied any further stay of the enforcement of the Illinois state law after the 14 days.

<strong>MURPHY RETIRES AS REGIONAL SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT</strong>

Gregg Murphy, regional superintendent of schools for Iroquois and Kankakee counties, retired at the end of July after spending the past 10 years in the position and 30 total years in education.

On July 12, the Kankakee and Iroquois county boards separately met, and both boards approved the appointment of Frank Petkunas to fill the remainder of Murphy’s term, which extends until June 30, 2023. Petkunas was subsequently elected to a new term in the Nov. 8 election, and that begins July 1, 2023.

Murphy said he decided far in advance his retirement would take place at this time.

“It’s a planned exit, but it’s been planned for many years,” he said.

<strong>MEMENGA MOVES FROM BRADLEY TO BOURBONNAIS</strong>

Terry Memenga was hired as the new village of Bourbonnais public works director. Memenga was Bradley’s public works director, a position he has held since July 2017.

A Bourbonnais resident, Memenga started at Bourbonnais on Dec. 14.

According to the ordinance adopted by Bourbonnais trustees, Memenga will have a first-year salary of $116,000. He signed a contract which runs through 2025.

Memenga replaced 15-year public works director Mike Chamness, who resigned in late September.

“Terry brings a lot of experience,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said.

Memenga said leaving Bradley was not easy.

“I’m happy here, but Bourbonnais offers a new set of opportunities and challenges,” he said.

Before taking the Bradley public works director position, Memenga was the executive director of the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee for six-and-a-half years.

A 1981 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Memenga served for three years as the supervisor for the Manteno Street & Alley Department before taking the K of C position.